With this project they seek to force homes to install sensors to prevent fires in New York | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

approaching cold front.came back with youadriana: leaders announce anew legislation that requiredthe installation of sensors forprevent tragedies infires, such as the one that occurred onsunday in the bronx, and what ofonce 17 people died.Alejandro Condis tells uswhen could it be approved?alexander: detectorsheat, it would be the recipe thatof the fire in the bronx thatleft 17 deceased, includingeight children occur fromnew.is the new bill thatThey want to push to the levelnational.with the senator.a week after the firecaused in this building bya failure in a heaterportable, it seems that thetower heatingapartments was notworking fine.. >> is a simple sensoraleandro: they detect if ahousing has temperaturesdangerously low,force tenants or beportable heaters and>> are responsible formaintain heating andHot water.Alejandro: the idea is to forceto homeownersinstall more heat process.many times it is donecomplaint, like the inspectorsweek after when theproblem was solved andowners do not receive finesfor taking time to rejoice. thetenants you have no proofthat they were affecteda pilot program installedthese detectors in 86buildings, complaints about lackheating decreasedenormously.the owners must have morebe careful with the maintenancehomes to avoidfines.a law that requiredheat detectors couldbe in the federal congressfor months, perhaps more than ayear.that’s why politicians shouldbegin to approve it for the greatApple.>> gathering sensors, thattenants power to reinforceYour rights.>> that law can pass wellquick.Alejandro: the councilor wantsthat the big apple reignstrigger violations, such asthe one with the doors that I don’t knowthey close by themselvesgives less time forfix the problems ofhomes and assume the finesfor each violation. besides