Without police protection, Harry will not return to the UK

Prince Harry asked for one revision court of the decision of the british government of not letting him personally pay the police protection when you travel to Britain.

Harry want to take your children archie and Lilibet to visit his native country from U.Sbut considers that it is too risky without police protectionsaid on Saturday the legal representative of duke from Sussex.

The daughter seven months of Harry Y MeganLilibet, still does not know her great-grandmotherthe Queen Isabel IIand other members of the royal family.

The prince wants to finance the police protectionindicated the representative. Your team of security private in U.S It does not have the proper jurisdiction abroad or access to British intelligence information, he said.

“The duke and the duchess from Sussex personally fund a team of security private for his family, but that security can’t replicate police protection necessary during your stay in Britain”, indicated a statement.

“Without that protection, the prince Harry and his family cannot return home,” he added.

Harry and his wife, Meganthey lost the police protection with public financing in Britain when they stopped being active members of the royal family and moved to California in 2020.

The request of a revision court was filed in September to challenge the decision on security.

The security from Harry was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” during a brief visit in Britain in July, when his car was chased by photographers as he left a benefit.

Harry offered at first to pay the police protection for him and his family in January 2020, according to the statement, during talks with the queen about the future of the Sussex. The offer was “rejected,” according to the statement.

“The prince’s goal Harry It has been simple: secure your security and that of his family when he is in Britain so that their children can get to know their native country,” he said. “Britain will always be the home of the prince Enrique and in which he wants his wife and his children be safe”.

The british government said his system security it is “rigorous and proportionate” and declined to go into detail. He also noted that it was inappropriate to comment further on any legal process.