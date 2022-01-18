Woman Killed by Train in New York Was from the Bay Area – NBC Bay Area

The woman who died Saturday after being pushed in front of a subway train in New York City has been identified as a Bay Area native.

Michelle Go, 40, was born in Berkeley and grew up in Fremont. He graduated from American High School in 1998.

His family said he went to New York to get his MBA and worked for different financial firms.

The family released the following statement: “We are in shock and mourning the loss of our daughter, sister and friend. We hope Michelle is remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful woman, a brilliant woman, kind and intelligent who loved his family and friends, loved to travel the world and help others. His life was taken too soon in an act of senseless violence, and we pray that he receives the justice he deserves. Thank you for condolences. We ask the media to respect our privacy during this very difficult time.”

The man believed to be responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference with Mayor Eric Adams at the station.

Go was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently pushed, according to police.

“This incident was unprovoked and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” Sewell said.

A candlelight vigil for Go will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in San Francisco’s Portsmouth Square, known as the heart of Chinatown, at Clay and Kearny streets, according to social media posts.