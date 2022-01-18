Xiaomi’s two cheap beasts are now ready to upgrade to MIUI 13

MIUI 13 is on its way to two of the most powerful cheap phones in the Xiaomi catalog.

Two of Xiaomi’s most popular mid-high range mobiles are about to receive the update to MIUI 13. As they have advanced from the portal Xiaomiui, the Beijing brand plans to release the new version of MIUI for the Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G very soon.

The update will reach the devices at the same time as other models of the brand with the new version almost ready, including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will receive Android 12 very soon

MIUI 13 is the version of the brand’s software based on Android 12. For now, Xiaomi has only started the rollout of the new version in China, but the global rollout is expected to start from the end of this month of January between the first terminals.

Now we know that The Xiaomi Mi 11i –model known as Xiaomi Mi 11X in some markets– and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G they will be part of one of the first phases of the MIUI 13 rollout.

Among the most important novelties of the update we can find a new user interface design with interactive widgets, updated typography and new wallpapers, as well as performance and privacy improvements, among other new features.

Xiaomi makes official the schedule of updates to MIUI 13 for all its mobiles

As it has been known, the update will be available first through the beta program My Pilot, to later be launched on the branch “Beta stable”, before giving way to the final version.

