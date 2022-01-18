Yalitza Aparicio reacted to the video in which Superholly analyzes her speaking in English: she taught a lesson in humility | Famous

The international recognition enjoyed by the actress originally from Oaxaca has led her to appear on television programs and conferences in English.

At the beginning of his career Yali did not speak any of this language, as he made clear in several interviews, but some time later he began taking classes and little by little he has learned it.

In October 2021, he had the opportunity to participate in the short film ‘Daughters of Witches’, in which he expressed his first dialogues in English in the cinema.

In the footage, she plays a Mexican woman who returns to her town after living in the United States for a while. At first, he is heard saying a couple of sentences in English.

A news website picked up this clip and called Yalitza Aparicio’s handling of language “perfect.” The above caught the attention of Superholly, a YouTube star who gives classes and tips to speak this language better.

On January 11, 2022, the youtuber uploaded a video in which she analyzes the level of English of the actress from ‘Roma’.

“I feel scammed,” Superholly said, realizing that, apart from the short, there are no examples of ‘Yali’ expressing herself in this language.

However, he applauded that:

“Yalitza apparently at this moment (the premiere of ‘Roma’) still did not feel comfortable even trying to speak English and that did not stop her from giving interviews here in the United States (…) I love it because she says ‘well, I don’t speak English, I speak Spanish, so let them adapt to me’”.

The youtuber’s words reached the interpreter, who made her own video reacting to the comments.

Yalitza Aparicio reacted to criticism of her level of English

The star explained that she is in classes in this language, but “it’s a process, it takes time” and she still hasn’t mastered it.

She took Superholly’s comments with grace and said

“We all felt scammed, I was excited too (…) I didn’t know he spoke English.”

He took the opportunity to detail that his character in ‘Daughters of Witches’ gave him the accent of someone whose mother tongue is not there, since it reflects the migrant experience in the United States.

Towards the end of the video he shared on his YouTube channel, he thanked Superholly for the positive comments he gave him and promised to continue working on his English.

Lastly, he even gave some advice to anyone learning a new language:

“We must lose our fear and, above all, ignore a little when they judge us and criticize us (…) that inhibits you. (…) It’s never too late to start, there are no ages (…) so keep going”.