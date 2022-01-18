Yanet García steals sighs with her scanty black lingerie that she modeled in front and behind

Yanet Garcia she was seen again with a scant set of lingerie that raised the temperature of her social network fans, because in one of her last publications exposed his shapely attributes before the camera.

The former television host has shown that she is also one of the most daring celebrities on Instagram, where again set fire modeling front and back the tiniest lingerie. And it is that, dancing while making some gestures, the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, ended up stripping off some clothes that exposed her shapely silhouette.

The publication that in a few hours managed to accumulate nearly half a million reproductions is also part of the advances of the exclusive material that it shares on the OnlyFans platform, where, despite having debuted a few months ago, it has managed to position itself as one of the favorites. .

Although she began her career by becoming known as the sensual “Mexican Weather Girl”, hosting the weather section of the program ‘Hoy’, in recent months she has managed to conquer the hearts of millions of fans thanks to her risky uncoverings, in which, Despite not completely stripping off her clothes, she leaves very little to the imagination of those who follow her within virtual communities.

For example, the seductive video that he shared days before, with which turned up the heat by frolicking on camera in another revealing set of salmon-toned undies, with which he has been about to exhibit himself naturally. However, the royal has everything very well calculated to attract attention and show off her sensational anatomy to the delight of her admirers.

But continuing with the parade of tiny garments, Yanet García paralyzed the same social profile by sharing a clip in which she appeared wearing her statuesque figure only in a black fishnet dress. But the favorite moment of his admirers was when he exposed one of the parts of his body that most attracts attention, that is, his shapely rear.

Said recording was in charge of welcoming 2022 and with which he confirmed that this could be one of the best years of his life.

You may also like:

–Yanet García exposes her shapely rear with a daring black bodysuit

–Yanet García raises the temperature by showing off her revealing string lingerie set

–Yanet García starts the year posing topless and wearing a mini fishnet dress that exposed her shapely silhouette