Yaser Asprilla is bought by Watford: Envigado makes official announcement Where will he play? | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

After the debut with the Colombian National Team in the friendly game against Honduras in the United States, this Monday, January 17, Envigado Fútbol Club confirmed the transfer of Yaser Asprilla to Watford in England, a team that plays in the Premier League.

“The quarry of heroes, the best in the country. Bring great news full of pride to the Orange Family. Another son of the house will emigrate to football abroad to show all his talent in Europe. We are pleased to announce that Yaser Asprilla is a new player for Watford Football Club, an English Premier League team,” Envigado said in a statement posted on his website.

Although the decision of the English club is not known, the options are between him continuing with Envigado for six more months, being transferred to a Colombian club that plays in the Copa Libertadores group stage (Deportivo Cali or Deportes Tolima), being sent to another club of the continent with international competition or who immediately travels to Europe. For now, Asprilla must remain in Envigado until there is a final agreement.

Yaser Asprilla, 18 years old, has been on the orange team since he was 11. He went through all the training processes and stood out with remarkable conditions, which led him to make his professional debut on December 2, 2020, at the age of 16. The midfielder born in Bajo Baudó, Chocó, is part of the Colombian National Team processes and his performance in the last League and what was shown last Sunday, shows that it is a pleasant reality rather than a promise.

“It is an honor for Envigado Fútbol Club to see a youth squad make the leap to such important football. We wish you all the success and the best on this journey that begins. Come on, Yaser,” Envigado said.

On his record, Yaser Esneider Asprilla Martínez was born on March 19, 2003. He is 1.85 meters tall and weighs 75 kilograms. He is a midfielder, with a left-handed profile. This player has 22 professional matches, for a total of 1,446 minutes played, scoring five goals.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8