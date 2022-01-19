17 great Apple Arcade games to kick off the year 2022

We compiled a list that brings together both the new and the essential games that have been on the service for a while now.

We start a new year and if in your list of purposes is try new games or genres the idea of ​​hiring a subscription service it’s not bad at all. When thinking of this type of service, perhaps the first thing that comes to mind is Xbox Game Pass, but what about other services on the market such as apple-arcade?

Apple’s subscription game service arrived almost two years ago with the proposal of offering a good number of titles from high quality and no ads to owners of branded devices. To date, it already has a robust number of games that can be attractive for those who are looking for kill a little time on mobile anywhere, as well as for those who are looking for a mobile gaming experience a little more complex.

Below we present a list that includes everything from games that were released on the day the service was launched that remain essential for it, to some of the most recent news that no Apple Arcade subscriber can miss. If in the past holidays you had to brand new an apple device, we hope to guide you to take advantage of Apple Arcade if you have a trial time or want to hire a few months of the service.

Mini Motorways Featuring a minimalist graphic style, Mini Motorways, the latest from the creators of Mini Metro, is one of the most addictive games on the service. In this puzzle the objective is to connect homes with destinations in real cities, you have at your disposal a limited number of roads, bridges, roundabouts, traffic lights and highways to achieve the best urban planning and avoid road congestion. Disney Melee Mania One of the most recent novelties of the service is Disney Melee Mania, a MOBA that brings together Disney characters that came exclusively to Apple Arcade. His proposal is simpler than what games like Pokémon Unite offer, with games that offer points for capturing zones and others with direct confrontations. It is certainly an interesting alternative for lovers of the genre. oddmar+ An acclaimed iOS game originally released in 2018 made its debut on Apple Arcade last month. Oddmar+ is a platformer heavily inspired by Rayman Legends where you control a Viking in worlds inspired by Norse mythology. It stands out for its beautiful animations, great artistic direction and even remarkable voice acting. Assemble With Care This colorful and adorable puzzle game from the creators of Monument Valley has been on Apple Arcade since the service debuted and remains one of the best games on the platform. It is a game in which you will have to fix all kinds of objects, while you follow the story of the restaurateur María and her curious clients from the town of Bellariva. Fantasy Fantasian earned its nomination for best mobile game of last year, as it is a turn-based RPG with random encounters that deserves the attention of any fan of classic games of the genre. It was written and produced by legendary Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, and also features music by series composer Nobuo Uematsu. grindstone Puzzles are a genre that lends itself well to playing on mobile phones and Capybara Games has one of the best games in the category on Apple Arcade. Grindstone puts you in the role of Jorg, a hefty hero who must take down colorful chains of creatures in the icy Nordic mountains. The mechanics of the game is extremely addictive and very well thought out. lego star wars battles If tight competitive matches are what you’re looking for, LEGO Star Wars Battles is a great option. This title inspired by the Lucasfilm saga and LEGO toys presents us with a competitive tower defense not very different from the popular Crash Royale, but with characters from the entire Star Wars Skywalker saga. Will you be able to build the best deck and lead your armies to the top of the online leaderboard? NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition For lovers of sports games we have NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition. This mobile version of the popular 2K game seeks to transfer much of the gaming experience from consoles to Apple platforms. The game does not disappoint in its graphic section and although it lacks some game modes and the touch controls are a bit chaotic, the option to connect an external control allows you to enjoy the games better. Clap Hanz Golf We continue in sports field, but now moving on to golf. Clap Hanz Golf is a game from the studio that has developed PlayStation’s Everybody’s Golf series for many years, and it feels exactly like a title in that franchise. It offers games in which you will have to form your best teams of characters to win all kinds of tournaments. What the Golf? If instead of loving golf you hate it, then What the Golf? is a game you must try. It is a parody full of absurd moments and funny physics in which the mechanics of golf have been transformed in multiple ways that never cease to amaze and, above all, entertain. It is better not to say much about what exactly you will find so that you will be surprised. Ocean Horn 2 Like its predecessor, Oceanhorn 2 is an open world action-adventure game reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda series. Like the other games on this list, it was an Apple Arcade launch title that arrived a couple of years ago, but it remains a must-have for any subscriber to the service and one of the most ambitious mobile games on the market. Shantae and the Seven Sirens Although Wayforward is known for its work with various licenses, the metroidvania Shantae is perhaps one of the most representative titles of the studio. The fifth installment in the saga debuted at the time as a timed exclusive at the launch of Apple Arcade and remains one of the games that no subscriber should miss. The Pathless The most recent game from the creators of Abzu accompanied the launch of PS5 and, interestingly, is also part of the Apple Arcade service. The Pathless is an adventure game that features great design, an engaging story, and excellent movement mechanics. In 3DJuegos we qualify it as one of the most surprising titles of the beginning of the new generation. LEGO Builder’s Journey LEGO games, interestingly enough, do not usually have much to do with what is done with the famous toy bricks: building. Well, Builder’s Journey is a great exception, since it’s a puzzle in which you’ll have to arrange the LEGO bricks so that your characters can go through all kinds of scenarios. It is a short, beautiful and relaxing game. Shinsekai Into the Depths Another of the essential games on our list also arrived from the first day at the service. Shinsekai Into the Depths is Capcom’s bet within the Apple service and offers us an excellent metroidvania adventure with some RPG touches in which we can explore a fascinating underwater world. Frogger in Toy Town Frogger is a game that needs no introduction. Konami’s 1981 classic in which a frog has to navigate its way around all sorts of obstacles returned for the Apple Arcade release in a modernized version reimagined by studio Q-Games, who are best known for the PixelJunk series. The Pinball Wizard Pinball fans not only have the amazing Zen Pinball Party tables on Apple Arcade, but they can also experience what happens when the fun of hitting the metal ball with flippers is combined with other genres. The Pinball Wizard will take you to climb a tower full of dungeons where there are all kinds of dangers. Imagine it as something similar to what Super Mario Pinball achieved at the time.

