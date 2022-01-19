190 companies show interest in three electrical projects

A total of 190 companies showed interest in the three processes Bidding for projects of generation Y electrical transmission, which launched the Ministry of energy last month.

It is currently in the question and answer phase, said the Minister of Energy, Juan Carlos Bermeo. In the third quarter of 2022, the technical and economic offers will be delivered.

The three projects are the Non-Conventional Renewable Energies Block (NCRE), the Natural Gas Combined Cycle Block and the Northeast Transmission System (STNO), which will supply the Ecuadorian oil system,

all for one investment total of USD 1,861 million.

The companies interested in the three projects made the respective registration in the Ministry, to obtain the specifications and contract projects of each one of the processes. Of these records, 99 correspond to the NCRE Block, 56 to the Combined Cycle Block; and 35 to the STNO, with a cut-off date of January 17 of the current year, the entity said.

The Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Block, with a power of 500 megawatts (MW), has four sub-blocks equipped with non-conventional technologies (hydroelectric, photovoltaic, wind and biomass) and that will be located in different areas of the country. This requires an investment of USD 875 million.

The 400 megawatt (MW) Natural Gas Combined Cycle Block contemplates the implementation of a power plant and its transmission system, associated to the point of connection to the National Transmission System (SNT). The plant will use units of thermoelectric generation gas, based on conventional combined cycles with gas turbines or internal combustion engines. The concession It will have a 25-year term and an investment of USD 600 million will be required.

The Northeast Transmission System (STNO) will allow the availability of transmission infrastructure that connects the National Interconnected System with the Petroleum Electric Interconnected System, located in the northeast of Ecuador, with which the oil industry will be provided with energy.

Its construction will require an estimated investment of USD 386 million and a concession term of 30 years. The system will feed around 300 megawatts of demand. The bidding process will end in December 2022. These are not the only investments that the energy sector hopes to capture. Bermeo pointed out that this year the operation of the hydroelectric blower, of 487 MW.

“This process is also structured. A public tender will be called for the operation of this project this year”, he said. Sopladora is a generation plant that is working according to specifications, he added.

He did not advance the date that will go out to tender, nor the figure sought for this concession.

Sopladora is located on the right bank of the Paute River, between the Sopladora and Palmira streams, and has three generating units of 162.3 MW each. The commercial operation of units 01 and 03 began on December 23, 2016, and of unit 02, on April 1, 2017.

In addition, Bermeo pointed out that Villonaco II, El Aromo and Conolophus will be signed until February. The projects of wind and photovoltaic generation they are located in Loja, Manabí and Galapagos, respectively.

Rates at the end of the month.

The 2022 tariff schedule will be presented at the end of January, said energy minister Juan Carlos Bermeo. To establish this year’s rates, which include domestic and industrial consumers, cross-subsidies, public lighting, dignity rates, among others, a study was carried out. “We will do everything that is needed so that this tariff schedule avoids distortions,” said Bermeo. The Vice Minister of Electricity, Gabriel Argüello, pointed out that the rate will not present any increase, the rate (average) is 9.6 cents per kWh.