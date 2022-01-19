4 Quick Ways to Open a Private Safari Tab on iPhone Almost Without Being Seen

In private browsing mode, Safari doesn’t remember pages you’ve visited, your history, or autofill information once you close the tab. A mode that is useful on more than one occasion and that we can open in several different ways since the changes that were introduced in iOS 15, let’s see the fastest.

A very useful navigation, and to which to access quickly

With the redesign of Safari in iOS 15, we have more ways than ever to open a new private tab in Safari on our iPhone. A tab that, given its usefulness, we may want to open more than once, so every second counts.

If we are outside of Safari, the fastest way to open a new private tab is by holding down on the Safari icon and choosing new private tab. We can do this long press on the app icon on the home screen, from the app library or even from the Spotlight results.

If we are inside Safari, opening a private tab quickly is also very easy. Simply we press and hold the button to switch tabs (two overlapping squares) at the bottom right and touch new private tab. Another option, if what we want is to access the private tabs that we already have open, is to touch nav private.

The third way to open a private tab is already a bit slower, but useful depending on where we are in Safari. After touching the button to switch tabs (two overlapping squares) at the bottom right, We touch the text at the bottom center and choose nav private. With this we will be seeing our private tabs, if we want to open a new one we touch the “+” in the lower left or slide from right to left in the lower navigation bar.

Finally we can, after touching the tab change button (two overlapping squares) at the bottom right, long press on center text. A small variant with respect to the previous system that, although it only avoids a touch, can also be comfortable for us.

And this private browsing, does it make sense?





As we have already said, it is important that we are clear that private browsing is only private on the device. That is, it is only on the device where the information is not saved. The trackers of the different websites or the websites themselves continue to see our activity as they normally would.

What we do avoid through private tabs is access to cookies, as each tab handles its own cookies, so cross-site tracking is greatly reduced. Anyway, if what we want is to make it difficult to follow up, we should choose to use Private Relay or similar solutions.

In any case, since we want to browse without leaving a trace of our activity on the device or to be able to log into an account without its cookies following us around the rest of the web, it is important that we can access private browsing quickly. Fortunately, we have several ways to do it.

Image | Lianhao Qu