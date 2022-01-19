50% reduction in 2030

A medical classroom.

An average faculty, with 150 students in the Medicine Degree, currently has a permanent teaching staff and a doctor’s assistant of 62 people. This is one of the main conclusions of the analysis carried out by the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine (Cndfme), who warns that, if the regulatory changes are not made and the necessary measures are not adopted, the universities will have in 2030 a permanent teaching staff and doctor’s assistant of 30 people, which means practically halving the teaching team.

In this regard, the Conference highlights that this teaching staff also participates in the teaching of other titles of the Branch of Health Sciences, they investigate and in a very high percentage, they carry out assistance work in health centers.

Faced with this situation, in said document, entitled “Study of the Academic Average Life of Permanent Professors teaching in the Degree of Medicine. Estimate of the Needs of Professors”, the deans express their “growing concern” before him teacher deficit in the teaching of the Medicine Degree.

The entity underlines that, in recent years, there has been a “very significant decrease” in the number of permanent professors, particularly that of teachers linked to health centers. “A situation so worrying has been generated that we consider that the training of future doctors is in a critical situation,” they lament, adding that, if urgent measures are not taken, the quality of that training “not insured”.

Shortage of teachers in the Medicine Degree

The estimation of the needs of teaching staff shows in this analysis that, in addition to having a short academic life, there is a very significant deficit of teachers, even more so considering their participation in other branches of Health. Currently, according to the report, the estimated deficit for public universities of all permanent teaching staff and doctor’s assistants would amount to 2,654 linked Y 1,163 unrelated.

Refering to replacement of permanent faculty, the deans lament that, at present, it is “far below what is necessary”. “The number of accredited in the Aneca Academy Program is very low, both in the number of applications and in the rate of positive reports,” they say. So much so that, in the 2018-2020 triennium, only an average of 2 were accredited annually.4 professors in Medicine and Clinical Specialties, with an average age of 55 years, compared to the 240 linked who they consider would be necessary and 34 professors in Biomedical Sciences, with an average age of 45 years, compared to the 108 who would be necessary.

“Every year, therefore, the teacher deficit is increasing”, concludes the National Conference of Deans of Medicine, which offers its collaboration to the rest of the agents to continue working together and find solutions to this problem.