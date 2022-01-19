$8 Trillion Investment Opportunity According to Goldman Sachs By Investing.com



By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – As interest and expansion in the Metaverse continues to grow, bets are on for what this exciting new digital area can represent in terms of monetization. For the investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), the development of virtual interaction could imply an investment opportunity of 8 billion dollars.

The main beneficiary will be technology, the giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:), are already taking steps forward and are picking up speed towards the Metaverse. But according to Goldman Sachs, the expansion will be in many other areas, from fashion, music, education, or companies in general.

According to the United Nations, the global digital economy represented 15.5% of total GDP in 2018, Goldman Sachs cites in its report and indicates that this percentage is already higher today. “We forecast that the share of the digital economy will grow to 16.8% in 2021, which represents 15 trillion dollars,” says the entity.

“Big tech platforms, which have benefited from the rise of mobile computing applications, are now looking to augmented reality as the next computing platform change. It will be the next logical change in consumption patterns,” said Eric Sheridan of Goldman Sachs recently.

The Metaverse is being developed in software and hardware to allow people or users to play or work in virtual three-dimensional spaces, it will also allow information to be extracted from the Internet and integrated with the real world in real time.