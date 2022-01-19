A country covered in ash worries about the arrival of the virus

SYDNEY, Australia — A clean-up and evacuation operation is underway in Tonga following an epic volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami. The island nation’s government, after days of silence, reported an “unprecedented disaster” on Tuesday night.
International efforts to deliver aid have been hampered not only by a cloud of ash over the country’s main airport and damaged communication lines, but by concerns that a country that has so far managed to protect itself from the coronavirus will succumb to allowing entry to humanitarian workers who could carry it.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Jonathan Veitch, UNICEF’s resident coordinator for the Pacific Islands, said relief efforts would be made to bring much-needed supplies to Tonga without direct contact.
“We will not do anything that threatens the safety of the population,” he said, addressing reporters remotely from Fiji.
But even moving the supplies will take some time.
Both Australia and New Zealand have supply planes loaded and ready to take off, but debris from the blast has left Tonga’s airport runways unusable.
“The ash has been more difficult to clean up than expected,” Veitch said. “We thought it would be operational yesterday.”
The team that uses water to clear runways the fastest is on its way to Tonga by ship, but is still six to eight days away.
Those ships also carry food and water, which are desperately needed in some parts of the archipelago.
“We’ve heard that stores are running out of food,” Veitch said.
For three days after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, some 40 miles from Tonga, little was known about the country of about 100,000 people. The eruption caused “a column of volcanic fungus” and tsunami waves of up to 15 meters that hit the western coasts of several islands. Internet was down and communications, which were cut off due to the eruption, were limited on the islands.
The first official report was given late Tuesday, the Tonga government said it had started assessing the number of casualties from the eruption and confirmed that three people had died, including a British citizen, a 65-year-old woman and a British man. 49.
Search and rescue teams began deploying on Sunday morning, the statement said, and nearly all homes on some of the hardest-hit islands, including Mango, Fonoifua and Nomuka, were damaged or destroyed. The government also indicated that it had set up evacuation centers and was distributing emergency supplies. Volcanic ash has “severely affected” drinking water supplies.
As countries prepared to help, the big question was how to do it safely.
“The priority issue has to be: How do we make 100 per cent sure that we are not bringing Covid into this country?” said Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, an independent think tank in Sydney. “Any goodwill created by the response could be completely undone if you bring covid to Tonga.”
The fears of the Tongans carry the echo of a trauma from the past. In Polynesia, a region that includes some 1,000 islands scattered throughout the South Pacific, there is a history of hundreds of years colored by the issue of diseases brought by foreigners.
Regular contact with colonizing forces from Europe came relatively late in places like Tonga: Captain James Cook toured the archipelago in 1773, 15 years before the first group of British settled in Australia, but with devastating impact. Over the next century, epidemics of measles, dysentery, and influenza, carried by Europeans, devastated island communities throughout the South Pacific.
A landmark study published in 2016 revealed that in Hawaii, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and Rotuma (which depends on Fiji), up to a quarter of the population of all ages died from measles in the early 19th century.
And in Tonga, another wave of death came under even murkier circumstances with the Spanish flu. In November 1918, according to Phyllis Herda, a historian at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, a steamship called the Taulane is believed to have introduced the virus because its captain, John Mawson, concealed the risk after leaving Auckland.
When the ship arrived in the Tongan capital Nukuʻalofa with 71 sick passengers and crew, the captain reportedly gave orders for everyone on board to “get dressed and pretend they’re not sick” so the steamer could be unloaded. Nearly 2,000 Tongans died in the outbreak that followed, about eight percent of the population.
It is not surprising that covid is seen through the prism of said experience. Tonga has only reported one case of the virus, in October, and requires travelers arriving in the country to self-quarantine for 21 days. About 60 percent of the country’s population has received two doses of a covid vaccine.
Curtis Tu’ihalangingie, the Tongan High Commission’s deputy chief of mission in Australia, said Tongan officials had been in communication with the Australian and New Zealand governments and donor partners about how to safely deliver aid in a covid context.
“We will be working with officials on the ground in Tonga to ensure that we meet all the expectations and protocols that they have put in place.”
Defense Minister Peeni Henare said there were other ways to prevent transmission.
“We have done several operations in the Pacific in the last two years that have been carried out without contact,” he said.
About 20 UN staff were already stationed in Tonga at the time of the eruption, and Veitch said they were working in jobs that included providing medical assistance.
Aid groups in Australia and the region have said, however, that they are delegating to governments how best to deliver assistance.
“We will not send anyone unless requested, and then we will follow guidance as required,” said Katie Greenwood, who heads the Pacific office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
He added that the Red Cross has about 70 volunteers in Tonga and that they have access to enough relief items for about 1,200 households, including tarpaulins, shelter construction kits and blankets.
It is still difficult to know if that would be enough.
Tu’ihalangingie, the Tongan diplomat in Australia, said it would be weeks before telephone or internet connections to the outside world were fully restored.
“We still have limited access to Tonga,” he told ABC Radio in Australia. “We still don’t have direct communication with our government.”
Natasha Frost Y yan zhuang collaborated with the report.
Damien Cave is the bureau chief for Sydney, Australia. He previously reported from Mexico City, Havana, Beirut and Baghdad. Since joining The Times in 2004, he has also been deputy national editor, Miami bureau chief and Metro reporter. @damiencave
Isabella Kwai is a breaking news reporter at the London Bureau. He joined The Times in 2017 as part of the Australian bureau. @bellakwai