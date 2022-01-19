A country covered in ash worries about the arrival of the virus

“We’ve heard that stores are running out of food,” Veitch said.

For three days after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, some 40 miles from Tonga, little was known about the country of about 100,000 people. The eruption caused “a column of volcanic fungus” and tsunami waves of up to 15 meters that hit the western coasts of several islands. Internet was down and communications, which were cut off due to the eruption, were limited on the islands.

The first official report was given late Tuesday, the Tonga government said it had started assessing the number of casualties from the eruption and confirmed that three people had died, including a British citizen, a 65-year-old woman and a British man. 49.

Search and rescue teams began deploying on Sunday morning, the statement said, and nearly all homes on some of the hardest-hit islands, including Mango, Fonoifua and Nomuka, were damaged or destroyed. The government also indicated that it had set up evacuation centers and was distributing emergency supplies. Volcanic ash has “severely affected” drinking water supplies.

As countries prepared to help, the big question was how to do it safely.

“The priority issue has to be: How do we make 100 per cent sure that we are not bringing Covid into this country?” said Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, an independent think tank in Sydney. “Any goodwill created by the response could be completely undone if you bring covid to Tonga.”