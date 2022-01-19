A giant asteroid will pass close to Earth this Tuesday: NASA described it as “potentially dangerous”

The asteroid will cross space at a speed of up to 80,000 kilometers per hour (photo: SCIEPRO)

East Tuesday, January 18, we will be able to observe from Earth the close passage of an asteroid that will cross space at a speed of up to 80,000 kilometers per hour.

According to the magazine Science Alert, it is a huge object, which has twice the size of a skyscraper and that it has a NASA qualification as “potentially dangerous” on its way through space.

According to scientists, it has a diameter of 1,052 kilometers and will pass at a minimum distance of 0.13 astronomical units from our planet, which is equivalent to millions of kilometers. An astronomical unit (abbreviated as AU or ua) is a unit of length equal to about 149,597,870,700 meters.

Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) was first seen in 1974 (ESA/ATG MEDIALAB)



This asteroid has been numbered 7482 (1994 PC1) and, his first vision dates from the year 1974, although there was no record of his movements throughout outer space until 20 years later, in 1994.

Like the vast majority of asteroids, its path close to the Earth’s atmosphere often raises questions about whether it is possible for it to hit Earth.

Although it is very rare for an asteroid to be able to penetrate the earth’s atmosphere, there have been doubts among citizens after it has been described as “potentially dangerous”. And that is why many wonder, is this rating a sign that an asteroid could fall on Earth in the coming days?

distance is key

The asteroid will pass at a distance of approximately 2 million kilometers (ADDY GRAHAM/UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA)



The term “potentially dangerous” sows many questions in the population. Its meaning alludes to the fact that it is not a passing asteroid and that it is likely to be able to collide with the Earth’s atmosphere and even cross it and reach Earth, although it is a millimeter or almost non-existent possibility, but it is.

In this case, there is no real risk that it will hit the Earth, since the asteroid will pass at a distance of about 2 million kilometers.

The risk is not non-existent. This is a microscopic probability, but the fact that could happen in an apocalyptic scenario it gets the rating “potentially dangerous”.

However, there is no reason for concern. What sounds like an asteroid that could cause humans the same fate that dinosaurs once suffered is actually an allusion to an almost impossible event to happen and let us know so we can see it.

The 1994 PC1 was discovered by the astronomer RH McNaught with the use of the Siding Spring observatory in Australia and after passing close to Earth this Tuesday, the asteroid will approach a similar distance in 2105.

