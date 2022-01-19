A Jewish notary would have revealed Anne Frank’s hiding place to Nazis

Image of Anne Frank, a Montessori student pictured in 1941. She became world famous posthumously for her writing while her family and other Jews hid from Nazi persecution. EFE/ANA FRANK AMST FOUNDATION

A prominent Jewish notary from Amsterdam, Arnold van den Bergh, would have revealed the address of the Secret Annex, the rear extension of the building where Anne Frank and her family were hiding in the Dutch capital, in what would have been a deal with the Nazis in exchange to ensure the safety of his own family.

A team of international investigators, including retired FBI agent Vince Pankoke, has been investigating for six years in an attempt to solve the oldest open case in history: who betrayed Anne Frank in 1944 by revealing to the Gestapo the address of your refuge in Amsterdam.

In some results published this Monday, 77 years after what happened, the investigators concluded that the notary would have betrayed the Frank family “in self-defense”, a theory that at least the young woman’s own father, Otto Frank, assumed as valid. but he did not want to go public for fears of post-war anti-Semitism, according to this team.

The research has not yet been reviewed by independent experts.

They reviewed numerous data, lost records and information from deceased witnesses, and “since there is no DNA evidence or video footage in a case this old, circumstantial evidence will always have to be relied on,” but this “theory has a chance of at least minus 85%,” Pankoke defended on public television in the Netherlands.

The theory is based on a copy of an anonymous note that was given to Otto Frank after World War II, and that investigators located in the files of a police officer.

The Jewish Council had drawn up lists of cache addresses in an attempt to show the Germans that it was cooperating, and as a member of this body, Van den Bergh may have obtained that file of addresses which he then used to try to protect his family.

As a member of this prominent Council, Van den Bergh appears to have gone to great lengths to obtain a temporary reprieve from deportation.

The address came into the hands of a German SS officer, who ordered his people to go on August 4, 1944 to arrest Anne Frank’s family, but investigators admit that there is still no conclusive evidence on how the notary leaked the address. and who wrote the anonymous note that convinced Otto Frank of this theory.

Artificial intelligence was used to sift through 66 gigabytes of data, looking, for example, for connections between raids on other hideouts, disproving the theory that the discovery was coincidental, and to map the residents of the Secret Annex or The Secret Annex, which the young Anne Frank described in her famous diary.