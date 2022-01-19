Action returns and new illusion; UPNFM and Vida open in Danlí the date 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament in Honduras

2022-01-18

The wait is over. This Wednesday starts day 1 of the tournament Closure 2022 of the Bet Cris League with four vibrant matches. The initial banderillazo will be given at 5:00 pm in Danlí with the clash UPNFM vs. Life.

At 7:00 p.m., but at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula, the four-time champion Olympia will begin the defense of the title and the dream of the penta facing the Real society of Tocoa.

The albos will not count for this meeting with the Argentine coach Pablo Lavallen, who was presented this Tuesday as the new white helmsman.

At 7:15pm at Humberto Micheletti on Honduran Progress will receive the Motagua and at the same time (7:15 pm), in La Ceiba, Victoria will face Real España.