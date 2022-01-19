Action returns and new illusion; UPNFM and Vida open in Danlí the date 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament in Honduras

2022-01-18
The wait is over. This Wednesday starts day 1 of the tournament Closure 2022 of the Bet Cris League with four vibrant matches. The initial banderillazo will be given at 5:00 pm in Danlí with the clash UPNFM vs. Life.
At 7:00 p.m., but at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula, the four-time champion Olympia will begin the defense of the title and the dream of the penta facing the Real society of Tocoa.
The albos will not count for this meeting with the Argentine coach Pablo Lavallen, who was presented this Tuesday as the new white helmsman.
At 7:15pm at Humberto Micheletti on Honduran Progress will receive the Motagua and at the same time (7:15 pm), in La Ceiba, Victoria will face Real España.
The aurinegros were hit hard by covid. They did not travel to La Ceiba Jhow Benavídez, Devron García, Michaell Perelló, Wisdom Quaye, Getsel Montes, in addition to the youth Exon Arzú for testing positive for covid-19.
Date 1 closes on Thursday with a great game
The day will close on Thursday, January 20 at 7:06 p.m. with the duel marathon vs. Platense at the Morazan stadium.
Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga’s selacios were renewed for this contest and their main objective is to start adding points to leave the basement as soon as possible.
Matchday 1
Wednesday January 19
5:00 p.m. UPNFM vs. Life (Broadcasts Mega TV)
7:00 p.m. Olympia vs. Royal Society (Transmits TSI)
7:15 p.m. Honduras Progress vs. Motagua (Transmits Tigo Sport)
7:15 p.m. Victory vs. Real Spain (Transmits Tigo Sport)
Thursday January 20
7:06 p.m. Marathon vs. Platense (Transmits TDTV)
The statistics for this start of the Clausura 2022
UPNFM-Life
– Historical series: 19 games: UPNFM won 5, Vida won 4 and tied 10
– Series in Danlí: 2 games: UPNFM won 1 and drew 1
– UPNFM accumulates 3 games without losing with Vida en la liga
Olympia-Royal Society
– Historical series: 39 games: Olimpia won 22, Real Sociedad won 6 and drew 11
– It will be the first game in San Pedro Sula
– Olimpia has 11 games without losing to Real Sociedad in the league
Victoria-Real Spain
– Historic series: 160 games: Real España won 65, Victoria won 41 and drew 54
– Series in La Ceiba: 78 games: Victoria won 24, Real España won 22 and drew 32
– Real Spain accumulates 10 games without losing to Victoria in the league
Honduras Progress-Motagua
– Historical series: 30 games: Motagua won 23, Honduras Progreso won 2 and drew 5
= Series in El Progreso: 14 games: Motagua won 9, Honduras Progreso won 2 and drew 3
– Motagua has won the last 9 duels against Honduras Progreso in the league
Marathon-Platense
– Historical series: 203 games: Marathón won 86, Platense won 41 and tied 76
– Series in Morazán: 89 games: Marathón won 37, Platense won 12 and drew 40
– Platense has gone 4 games without losing to Marathón at Morazán (3 draws and 1 win)