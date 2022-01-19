Actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after suffering a ski accident | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- The actor Gaspard Ulliel for his participation in the series ‘Moon Knight’ died at the age of 37.

The actor, known for his participation in the series “Moon Knight” lost his life after suffering a spectacular skiing accident.

The family of the French artist revealed the news through a statement. “Victim of a ski accident, Gaspard Ulliel has died,” reads the message.

Gaspard Ulliel collided with another skier

According to the French press, the man known for his interpretation in Saint Laurent or Hannibal, the origin of evil, collided with another skier, causing severe head trauma.

Likewise, it was reported that the interpreter suffered the mishap at La Rosière station, in Savoy, and after the accident that left him unconscious, he had to be transported by helicopter to the Grenoble University Hospital.

It should be noted that the Albertville District Attorney has confirmed the opening of an investigation to clarify the events that took the life of the artist.

Gaspard Ulliel rose to fame at the age of 19

Ulliel was the father of a six-year-old boy with the model Gaelle Pietri, rose to fame at the age of 19 with the film Les Égarés, along with Emmanuelle Beart, and shortly after with Audrey Tautou in Long Courtship Sunday, by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, with which he obtained the caesar award for the best revelation actor.

Gaspard Ulliel was one of the actors with the greatest international career and would soon premiere the marvel series ‘Moon Knight’. Rest in peace.