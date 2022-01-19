Adamari López was hospitalized for COVID-19 – NBC Los Angeles

The presenter of the program “hoy Día”, Adamari López, revealed on Monday that she was hospitalized for three days as a precautionary measure for the symptoms she was developing after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a video published on his social networks, López explained that the decision was also due to how bad his health was three years ago when he had influenza.

“With the concern that the same thing would happen to me again, feeling symptoms that could be similar, we made the decision to enter the hospital,” he said.

Lopez, who is still positive for COVID-19, said she is back home and feels “much better.”

“I don’t have a tight chest, the congestion I had has been diminishing,” he added.

The Telemundo presenter said that she believes that her daughter Alaïa could have infected her with COVID-19 as she was the first to test positive for the disease. “She could have caught him at some of the activities, or school that she does, or extracurricular.”

