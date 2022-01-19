Alejandro Fernández conquers the mountains during his holidays in the snow

For Alexander Fernandez last year was filled with all kinds of emotions: from joy for the new members of the family, to sadness for the most significant losses. Given this panorama, the singer is determined to make the most of every moment with his loved ones, proof of this was the recent celebration for the first 10 months of his granddaughter’s life Cayetana, daughter of Camila Fernandez. After welcoming 2022, The foal he packed his bags to take a well-deserved vacation in the snow, and in very good company, as he traveled with his beautiful girlfriend Karla Laveaga. For a few days, both the interpreter and his girl have shared some spectacular postcards from the destination where they enjoy their love, they have even been encouraged to publish one or another selfie together. “Dream as if you were to live forever, live as if you were to die today, always to the fullest” Alejandro wrote on his Instagram along with several images in which he was seen posing with a beautiful snowy landscape behind him. But in addition to these incredible images, the singer has taken the opportunity to show a little of his talent in skiing, leaving more than one speechless. “What envy of the good”, commented Jaime Camil in the post where Fernández posted the video of his impressive descent down a hill: click below to watch it.

