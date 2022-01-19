Alejandro Fernández FURIOSO with Pablo Montero for a bioseries by Vicente Fernández for Televisa

For several months it has been known that Caracol and Netflix are producing a bioseries about Vicente Fernandez, which had been authorized by the interpreter himself and his family, has now been revealed that Televisa and Univisión would be preparing another story based on the life of ‘Charro de Huentitán’ which would have Alexander Fernandez furious with Paul Montero, who would be part of the project.

It should be remembered that after the death of ‘Chente’, Huntsman He made some statements in which he regretted the departure of the legendary cashier, with whom he claimed to have a great relationship and whom he considered as an uncle, since he lived with him all his life.

