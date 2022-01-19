Alejandro Fernández FURIOSO with Pablo Montero for a bioseries by Vicente Fernández for Televisa

For several months it has been known that Caracol and Netflix are producing a bioseries about Vicente Fernandez, which had been authorized by the interpreter himself and his family, has now been revealed that Televisa and Univisión would be preparing another story based on the life of ‘Charro de Huentitán’ which would have Alexander Fernandez furious with Paul Montero, who would be part of the project.

It should be remembered that after the death of ‘Chente’, Huntsman He made some statements in which he regretted the departure of the legendary cashier, with whom he claimed to have a great relationship and whom he considered as an uncle, since he lived with him all his life.

Related news

“Before I was born, my father and don Vicente Fernández already knew each other, from the Amanecer Tapatío (restaurant), then they became compadres, they became very close friends, I grew up with the influence of their music, their friendship, everything ”, Paul expressed.

According to the entertainment journalist, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, from the program ‘First hand’, Alexander Fernandez feel betrayed by Huntsman, Since the bioseries from Televisa that would star Paul It would be supposedly based on the controversial book ‘The Last King’, written by Olga Wornat, and in which it is mentioned that the Fernández family has ties to organized crime, in addition to telling other dark secrets within the members of the dynasty.

Although supposedly Paul Montero I would be very excited for the opportunity to play Vicente Fernandez, also fear for the fury from Alexander, as this could affect his career as a singer.

“They told me that Montero is afraid of the power of the Fernández at the Palenque level, presentation level, because from some places they are partners and from others, they simply say ‘if they hire so-and-so, ‘El Potrillo’ does not appear here’”, Infante commented.