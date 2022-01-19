Alejandro Zendejas and his arrival in America: “He feels great” | Sports League MX

“The truth is, now that I’m here, very cool, maybe it still doesn’t hit me, but the truth is very cool,” said the midfielder who came from Necaxa in interview with Julio Ibanez, from TUDN.
Just like it happened with savior kings, who was reinforcement six months ago, Zendejas has everything to earn ownership, the trust of Santiago Solari and get more attention Gerardo Martino, who has already summoned him to the Tri.
Zendejas recognized that his first challenge in America is to “adapt” to the height of Mexico City and despite the fact that with Necaxa he played as a left midfielder, he pointed out that he has no problem playing in another position; at the beginning of his career he was a left winger.
“I have been playing in midfield for a year and a half, but the truth is that wherever they put me on the field, I am happy, if the teacher decides on different positions, I am happy with the opportunity to contribute in any way I can,” he said.
Who is Alejandro Zendejas?
The midfielder is only 23 years old and was trained in the mls at FC Dallas where he debuted before the age of 18 in 2015 and then had his time in Chivas thanks to the supervision of Matías Almeyda.
In the past opening 2021, the youth was the Mexican with the most goals produced in the entire Liga MX with a total of 8, in addition to being one of those who created the most opportunities with almost 30 in the entire contest.
He completed a process with the Mexican U-23 team, although he did not go to Tokyo 2020 and was marginalized from the Gold Cup, however his soccer quality has not separated him from the sight of ‘Tata’ Martino who debuted him in a friendly against Ecuador in 2021.
Get to the Nest! Alejandro Zendejas is a new player of America