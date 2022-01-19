Alex Rodríguez’s millionaire investment in New York

It is not very surprising, because precisely Alex Rodriguez, the former of Jennifer Lopez, is passionate about buying and selling properties. On this occasion, he made millionaire investment in New York. Find out more details.

The millionaire investment: Alex Rodríguez and his businesses

Over the years, former Yankees baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, has built a vast empire in terms of real estate in different cities in the United States. Recognized as a talented businessman, it was revealed that his latest acquisition was this millionaire investment with the purchase of a luxurious apartment near Central Park and A-Rod, in New York.

