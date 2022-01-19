Alex Rodríguez’s millionaire investment in New York

It is not very surprising, because precisely Alex Rodriguez, the former of Jennifer Lopez, is passionate about buying and selling properties. On this occasion, he made millionaire investment in New York. Find out more details.

The millionaire investment: Alex Rodríguez and his businesses

Over the years, former Yankees baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, has built a vast empire in terms of real estate in different cities in the United States. Recognized as a talented businessman, it was revealed that his latest acquisition was this millionaire investment with the purchase of a luxurious apartment near Central Park and A-Rod, in New York.

This property was purchased by $9.9 million dollars. However, the most curious thing was that, at the time, —on behalf of the administrative board of the luxurious complex—, they rejected the idea that the former player lived there. Apparently they didn’t want any celebrities living there as a neighbor.

However, it is not known what the tricks of the businessman were to negotiate, but after much insistence, they finally gave in and now the former baseball player boasted, very proud, that he was the owner of a spectacular apartment. In the same way, it goes without saying that this is his business and, probably, at some point he will sell it and at a much higher price.

The famous apartment of Alex Rodríguez in New York

From the firm a rod paid a hefty sum of $9.9 million dollars for this amazing millionaire investment who was directly in charge of Alex Rodriguez. Without a doubt, when you meet him, you see that he is an incredible luxury apartment near Central Park.

The view of the complex in which the new property is located is enviable and one of the few that can still be purchased. Probably for this reason, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-businessman has done the impossible to get this business closed.

The condo has 3 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. It’s 500 square feet and that’s just in the living room. It has a huge fireplace and a covered space surrounded by wood paneling, ideal for the dining room.

In the same line where the dining room is located, it is where there is a space destined to enjoy large dinners and cozy meetings. Because the apartment is located in one of the corners of the building, it has 16 large and bright windows with an exclusive view of Central Park.

You could go on naming each of the amenities, such as the master bedroom, master suite, walk-in closets, individual bathrooms, and all with beautiful views of a tree-lined street.

Without a doubt, the millionaire investment from Alex Rodriguez in New York, it was worth it.

Would you like to meet him?