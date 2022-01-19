Alex Roldán will continue for three more years with the Seattle Sounders

Alex Roldán, captain of the El Salvador national team, confirmed his continuity as a Seattle Sounders player at Güiri Güiri al Aire and revealed that he had already signed his contract for three more years.

Roldán ended his contract with the MLS club in 2021 and received a proposal which he analyzed in recent weeks.

“I’ve already signed with them and I’m going to stay another three years, everything is complete and signed. I’m going to come back, hopefully we can win many games and compete for another trophy. It’s going to be a very good year for us and we’re moving forward,” he said. .

Roldán will join the Blue camp in Indianapolis on Wednesday 19 ahead of the match against the United States team on January 27.

In that game, Alex will again face his brother Cristian, who is selected from the United States.

“Let’s bet some pupusas or something like that, the first time that was what we bet but we tied,. Let’s see if in this game we can come out on top and buy me some pupusas. Both of us and the whole family really like the pupusas,” he mentioned.

The versatile player recalled that his mother is from Santaneca and he wants to get involved and learn more about Salvadoran culture.

“I play for the Selecta, my mother is from El Salvador, she is from Santa Ana and I have that connection for her and the family that is there, I feel very connected to El Salvador and I want to show that I am not only playing with the Selecta but also I love the country and I want to be part of the culture and all that,” he said.

Roldán has established himself as one of the most important players in the Salvadoran team in the last year.

“It is a very hard job that I always have to have there to represent the country and I think it has taken me very well, I feel at home in El Salvador. For the country and the fans I must work very hard because they always give the support that I need to move on,” he added.

The selected defined 2021 as one of his best years in sports terms.

“Before that, I didn’t have many minutes to play and that was what I lacked; just to play minutes and give myself confidence, each game grew as a player and this 2022 I will continue with my career at the club and with the national team,” he emphasized.

Alex also discussed how he experienced playing goalie down the stretch in a game for the Seattle Sounders last season.

“It was five long minutes, I didn’t know I was getting into that situation, I didn’t think about it and thank God everything went well. I have respect for the goalkeepers. It was the first time that happened, everything went well and we won that game which was important thing,” he explained.

Regarding the position on the field in which he feels better, he commented that “he has told me and he has taken care of me as a midfielder because I can attack and defend. I play midfielder for Seattle and I bring that spirit to defend but I can also attack. The teacher sees me as a midfielder and where they need me, I will comply and try to play very well in that position.”

He also talked about the weather in Columbus. “They did it on purpose to make the conditions more difficult for us. We have to come with everything and play a very good game. Every game is not defined that one team is going to come out ahead of another just because they have better players. can go to Columbus to win that game and start the 2022 playoff on a good note.”