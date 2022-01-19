Alexis Peña found a destiny after leaving Cruz Azul and will be a new signing for Necaxa

The central defender left Cruz Azul and did not return to Chivas, so he was released. Until now, he is about to sign with Club Necaxa for the 2022 season.

The departure of Alexis Peña from Cruz Azul was surprising. The central defender was gaining pace and adding minutes in the last tournament, and everything made it seem that the Machine would make use of the purchase option that Chivas had put. But Juan Reynoso let him go and went in search of a defender with a left-handed profile.

At the moment, the sky-blues have not yet been reinforced with a player with those characteristics. And Alexis still can’t find a club. Deportivo Guadalajara did not have him for the 2022 season and did not register him against Liga MX, so they left him as a free player and he was in full search of a team that would sign him.

It’s more, Peña spent his 26th birthday with his family in a residential complex in Acapulco.. His agent, meanwhile, went to work and entered into negotiations with Liga MX institutions, being the last one with whom they spoke with the Necaxa Club, which today is about to sign him as a new signing.

José Luis Cuevas, a journalist for Radio Formula and Marca Claro, revealed this Tuesday that “Alexis Peña and a return to Necaxa walks… The player knew from the beginning of the season that it would be very difficult to be registered in Cruz Azul, and in Chivas They don’t have him. I think Necaxa would benefit.”.

for now, The Rayos have not confirmed what will happen to Alexis Peña nor have they made the signing of the player official. They still have until February 1 to sign the player, which is the deadline set by Liga MX to sentence the transfer market.