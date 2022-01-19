Alexis Peña would return to this team; It is not Cruz Azul or Chivas

Alexis Peña upon arrival with La Máaquina

January 18, 2022 4:48 p.m.

After being part of the coveted ninth title of Blue Cross, football player Alexis Pena did not figure in the plans of those of The Ferris Wheel Facing the Closure 2022; however, it is not part of the strategy of the Chivas, team in which the defender disappeared for almost a year after the case Dieter Villalpando.

And it is that the capital squad incorporated important faces such as Christian Tabó, Charly Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, but still has not added any defender. so the future of the footballer would not be in Machine, but neither with the rojiblancos.

However, according to the Mexican journalist Luis Cuevas, shortly after the closing of registrations, Peña would already have a new place to be able to earn a new opportunity to demonstrate his validity in Aztec football. “The player knew from the beginning of the season that it would be very difficult to be registered in Cruz Azul and in Chivas they do not have him”, assured the statement.

Alexis Peña returns to Aguascalientes

The youth squad of Tuzos from Pachuca found one of its best versions with Necaxa, where he played the entire 2018-19 season and half of the 2019-20 with the Hidrocálidos: his level led him to be transferred to Sacred Flock. So it could well be an interesting alternative that will have the set of Aguascalientes.