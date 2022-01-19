Alfonso Gómez, the boxer who fought Canelo Álvarez and ended up bankrupt

The Mexican boxer told the story of how he lost his professional and economic legacy due to bad decisions. Video: Instagram/@boxeadordespierto)

In the professional history of Saúl Álvarez they have paraded 60 boxers who have sought to take away his legacy. Most of them have had little luck in their objective, although after falling to the canvas they continued on their way. However, there is a boxer who, despite having challenged him for a world title, retired and he ended up broke thanks to his bad decisions. That’s how he told it Alfonso Gomez in a video published through their social networks.

On his verified Instagram account, the boxer known by the alias of hy3rid opened up to his followers and told the story of how, in six years, ended with an economic and sports legacy built over 30 years. And it is that, according to his testimony, far from consolidating success by satisfying sporting merit he opted for the money and the luxuries that sport gave him throughout your activity.

“I retired at the peak of my career, my life, my finances, my family, but what it took me 30 years to acquire in six years I lost everything. I lost my career, my health, my family, my children, my house, my car, my money, I lost everything. I embraced drugs, I ended up on the street, literally on the floor. On the coldest, darkest, most desolate day, god woke me up. It woke me up to a new reality of everything,” he narrated.

In his attempt to intimidate who would become the best pound for pound in the world, Gómez sang a hip hop to Canelo Álvarez. (Video: ESPN KnockOut)

Throughout his career, he faced 33 different rivals, mainly, in the super welterweight category. His record was favorable, as he only allowed six defeats and a couple of draws. The rest of his results were beneficial to his reputation and almost half of his victories, that is 12, were achieved by way of knockout. His qualities in the ring were so convincing that they put him in the orbit of the world championships.

Among the most prominent rivals he faced were two boxing legends. On the one hand, the Mexican Joseph Louis Castilloas well as Italian Arturo Gatti, who retired after falling via technical knockout against Hy3rid. Similarly, he participated in the international reality show known as The Contender, where it was consolidated as the third best exponent. In his professional era, challenged Miguel Cotto and Cinnamon Alvarez for world championships.

In fact, the brawl against who today is considered the best pound for pound in the world took place at the height of his career. However, the poor result achieved against the Cinnamon It could have been decisive in heading towards his final retirement. The episode occurred on September 17, 2011, although in previous days Gómez tried to intimidate his opponent with a free style improvisation.

Gómez challenged Canelo Álvarez at the height of his career, although he fell by way of knockout (Photo: Instagram/@boxeadordespierto)

“You are not here to know it, nor am I to tell it, you are going to taste the taste of defeat. Live and direct I shoot you and I connect the turns and the straights to take away what was given to you. He’s already turned red, he’s angry, wash your face, you’re all stained. is from colorado Did you understand him? Thank you, God, for hearing my voice when I asked you for cinnamon for rice pudding from the WBC, because you see me wanting to beat the baby. Yes, I will celebrate with my mariachi that at the Staple Center i will beat Arch. In English, you better f*cking watch me”, singing.

Despite his attempt to intimidate Álvarez and his apparent advantage due to their age difference, the result was contrary to expectations. With 21 years of age, Cinnamon finished the match at 25 seconds of the sixth round. Gómez, who was 31 years old at the time, fell to the canvas and recognized the physical superiority shown by his rival in victory number 38 of his professional record.

Among Hy3rid’s rivals was also Miguel Cotto (Photo: Instagram/@boxeadordespierto)

After his fall, the following year lost to Shawn Porter. In 2014 he beat Ed Paredes, just as he did in 2005 against Yoshihiro Kamegai. In this way, to 35 years old decided to retire, although at that time also began its decline. Despite this, he has shown interest in returning to boxing to experience it, he said, from another perspective.

“Connected to God, connected to all humanity, with intentions to help, to be present for other people, I encourage myself to return to boxing to be able to live it with this new understanding and wake up. My ego died and God entered and with that present I want to return to boxing. I want to see what it is like to live the same experience, but without ego and connected to our father”, he declared.

