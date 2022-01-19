Alicia Machado live with Yo si soy arrecha: Where to see her

Getty Images Alicia Machado winner of the reality show “The House of Celebrities”

Almost two months have passed since the former beauty queen and Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado, will be victorious in the reality show The House of the Famous, but what plans does the actress have for this year that is just beginning? As of January 29, Alicia begins her theatrical tour I am horny (Yo Sí Soy Cabrona) that will take her to various cities in the United States. “I am so excited and focused preparing for this great show. Return to the stage with this great monologue”, Machado wrote on his social networks. “Alicia promises you a show full of unforgettable moments, the viewer will be able to enjoy an impressive staging directed by the renowned Venezuelan actress Elba Escobar, highlighted the show’s producer Ricardo Irizarry.

The curtain will open on January 29 in Houston, on February 5 in New York, on February 19 in Miami and in April it will arrive in Puerto Rico.

Machado shared the following statement published by his press representative Carlos Paul Colina.

Alicia Machado premieres her monologue The actress begins the year with a theatrical tour that will travel the world After a successful 2021 in which her image remained current on the screen of the most important television channels in the American continent, Alicia Machado begins a new adventure in her rising career that will take her to various cities around the world through The tables. This is the monologue Yo yes I am horny (for Latin America and the United States) and Yo yes I am Kbrona (for Mexico) in which she plays a successful executive who celebrates the promotion she achieved due to her ability and intelligence in the company where she already works. Throughout his celebration he lets his complexes and experiences flow and the ravages that alcohol consumption has caused throughout his life will be revealed, all acted out in a tragicomedy tone. In this project, the actress, presenter, businesswoman, Miss Universe 96 and winner of the reality show The House of Celebrities embodies this character who will take the audience from laughter to tears in an original monologue by Enrique Salas, directed by Elba Escobar , which can be presented in a theater or in an unconventional space with a duration of one hour of reflection and entertainment. The show is produced by Daniel Ferrer Cubillán, CEO of Hispanomedio It was confirmed that for the first quarter of 2022 the actress will return to the theater with her debut in Puerto Rico of the play "Yo si soy Kbn@" in a press release the producer of the staging Ricardo Irizarry announced the news.

Alicia Machado will tour the United States in 2022

For her monologue, the artist will be sharing the stage with a prestigious mariachi band, a genre that is part of her life. In fact, in 2016, she was chosen as the Queen of Mariachi in Mexico. The also singer will tour different cities in the United States and Latin America this year with her theatrical piece.

The work is about a successful executive celebrating the promotion she achieved due to her ability and intelligence in the company where she works and throughout her celebration she lets her complexes and experiences flow and the havoc she has caused throughout her life will be revealed. life the consumption of alcohol, all acted in a tragicomedy tone.

Machado embodies this character that will take us from laughter to tears in an original monologue by Enrique Salas under the direction of Elba Escobar, which can be presented in a theater or in an unconventional space with a duration of one (1) hour. reflection and entertainment. A show by Daniel Ferrer Cubillán, produced by Hispanomedio.

Alicia Machado plans to buy a house





Alicia Machado resumes her life after La Casa de los Famosos | todayDay | Telemundo Today’s official video. The former beauty queen and winner of Telemundo’s reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” assured that despite the fact that all her companions in “La Casa de los Famosos” were very different and with “rare” customs, they are all good people . Alicia talks about what’s next in her life… 2021-11-18T15:07:51Z

Little by little, Machado is resuming his exposure to the media after coming out victorious in The House of the Famous. In addition to winning the support of the public with 40 million votes and the modest sum of 200 thousand dollars, which made her the ultimate reality queen, but what will the famous actress spend the money on?

Machado confessed in a past interview for the morning show Today that she wanted to pay for her daughter’s school, in addition to buying a house for her and her mother, also on her wish list is contemplated buying some shoes and some jewelry. Let us remember that the actress arrived at 45 years old and it was the perfect moment to celebrate it with her daughter Dinorah, who has been seen sharing with her mother on social networks.

The controversy in Alicia’s life does not stop, during the competition there were many clashes with her peers. In addition to that, Machado gave something to talk about when he confirmed an affair with actor Roberto Romano, where both ended at the end of 2021.