Alicia Machado reveals why she ended up with Roberto Romano

After the actress Alicia Machado was victorious in the reality show ‘The House of the Famous’, where he began his romance with another of the participants, Robert Roman; Now it is the famous Venezuelan who announces that she recently ended said relationship, but that does not stop her from continuingr believing in love and waiting for the right man to arrive.

In an interview for ‘Ventaneando’, the former beauty queen revealed that she was already able to end her relationship with Robert Roman Y implied that he had done it for the welfare of his daughter, Well, she was also involved in what was said about her relationship, this due to access to social networks.

What’s more, mentioned that at the moment he wants to focus on his relationship with his daughter, who is going through adolescence and needs more attention from his mother, which is why even she is going to take it with her to the tour she will do in the United States.

The tour that she will carry out will be a staging in which she will play a woman who talks about the problems that being recognized to be a successful person means, Well, it talks about envy and how complicated it is to have a normal life.

Without, Alicia Machado mentioned that she will remain open to finding love in the future, pe does not lose hope of having a stable relationship with a man who understands her and understands that your daughter will always be your priorityWell, since she had her daughter, Alicia has taken care of her alone.

Recall that it recently emerged that the couple would have ended because of Robert Roman, who was caught on social networks kissing another woman in Cancun, while still having a relationship with Alicia.

And after that, Alicia shared a message on her social networks that puzzled some, where she said she had an armored heart. “Be careful 2022 that I go with everything, more sure of myself than ever, grateful for the love of my public, single, with an armored heart and vaccinated”.