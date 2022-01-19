Álvaro Fidalgo’s emotional message to Jorge Meré

America He soon got the reinforcement he was looking for for the central defense. And it is that this Tuesday morning, Jorge Meré arrived in Mexico City to finish his contracting process with the Eagles, which specifically consisted of the application of the rigorous medical exams, as well as the signing of his bond with the club.

The announcement of the new signing was emotional. In a video, you see Alvaro Fidalgo write a letter to your friend to remind him of what you lived through together as a child and the different directions your careers took. The Wizard shared that he was now in the biggest team in Mexico and welcomed him.

However, things did not stop there. Later, in your account Twitter, fidalgo published a photo of the two together, already with the cream clothing and in the club’s gym. “18 years ago we started playing together, now we meet again in the biggest team in Mexico. From now on to work and give everything to achieve what we all want. Welcome my brother”.

It should be noted that apart from their participation together in children’s teams of Asturias, already with more age they shared the Spain National Team in youth categories while one was at La Fabrica with Real Madrid and the other in the lower divisions of Real Sporting de Gijon, where he reached the first team.

In this way, soccer reunited these two good childhood friends who now hope to reap success with the America jersey in Mexican soccer.