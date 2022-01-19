América Guinart confesses that her children continue to be very affected by the death of Don Vicente Fernández

Although her marriage to Alexander Fernandez finished more than 20 years ago, America Guinart she still belongs to her ex-husband’s family, which is why we saw her in everything moment accompanying their children and the rest of the clan during Don’s last goodbye Vicente Fernandez with whom she had a father-daughter relationship. A few days after the first month of the singer’s death, Guadalajara was questioned about how their three children are coping. Camila, America Y Alex, the mourning for the departure of his grandfather, a situation that they are still assimilating, as he confessed.

In an interview for Wake up America, the ex-wife of El Potrillo admitted that for the entire close circle of Don Vicente it is difficult to live without him: “No, because we still miss him a lot, you still don’t get the 100% idea that he’s gone”he explained. About how their children are living it, the Guadalajara recognized that the three are dismayed: “Everyone, everyone is very affected to date, because he was a very good grandfather, he enjoyed his grandchildren a lot, his character was to give them love, to give them his time, he lived with less pressure from work”, told America who was accompanied by her boyfriend, for 9 years, Alvaro Favier.











América revealed that she has talked with her children about the beautiful relationship that Don Vicente established with them, whom she was able to enjoy much more than her own children: “He lived very relaxed for them, they enjoyed it a lot, I told everyone: ‘You had a very nice time for him'”. Tapatia was also questioned about Doña cuquita covers, widow of Don Vicente who, despite showing great integrity, is also dealing with the absence of the great love of his life: “Well, well, she is very strong, but obviously it has been very difficult for her too, they were always together”Guinart said.

Despite the sadness that overwhelms the family, América acknowledged that it was her granddaughter Cayetana, daughter of Camila Fernández and Francis Beard, who has contributed to making the duel more bearable, because, with his tenderness: “Cayetana has also helped a lot for everyone to cope with this pain better, because it makes the moments pleasant and now Mía is coming, God willing, for March too”, said about the upcoming birth of the daughter of his eldest son Álex Fernández and alexia hernandez, who will arrive in the world in a couple of months to become the second granddaughter of America and El Foaly.





Cayetana, the great consolation of her grandfather

As America explained it, the little Cayetana It has been the consolation of the whole family, but especially of Alejandro Fernández who has been very thoughtful on social networks since the unfortunate death of his father. However, a few weeks ago, before he traveled to Vail with his girlfriend Karla Laevega to spend a few days in the snow, he was visited by his daughter Camila and his granddaughter Cayetana, with whom he posed for several images in which we see him happy next to the baby: “The time that is enjoyed is the true time lived”, wrote as a description of a photo album where we see the girl with her most beach look.





