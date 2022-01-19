An end to forget, to a Hall of Fame career

The Steelers quarterback spent a night of endless suffering at Arrowhead Stadium in what is expected to be his last NFL stop.

KANSAS CITY — No matter how much magic lies in the arm of a frontline quarterback in the NFLPushing through the decades, eventually the clock strikes its hour.

The member of Hall of Fame, John Elway, once leaned back in his chair and summed up the intersection between desire and reality in football with: “At some point, the fire that burns inside you to compete, and every quarterback who does it for a long time feels it. , eventually that fire cannot compensate for the pain, the injury or the time. It’s different for everyone when it happens, but it’s almost always the same when it comes.”

There was no dream ending to Ben Roethlisberger’s decorated career. AP Photo

The quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, who as Elway, has played every game of his career NFL for the same club, he has now probably played his last. The Steelers were overwhelmed, 42-21, by the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a match Wild Card Round celebrated on Arrowhead Stadium.

It was an uphill battle for the Steelers as a whole, but in particular for Roethlisberger, who publicly wished during the week that the disadvantaged Steelers they could “come in and play and have fun.” It was anything but that, with Roethlisberger with 0 completes of 3 attempts through the first two possessions of the Steelers, 3 of 8 at the end of the first period, and 5 of 14 for 24 yards at halftime, when the chiefs they had already built a 21-7 lead. He finished 29 of 44 for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Add in a couple of early game drop drops, an ineffective running game, and the Steelers they cleared seven times, in the first half alone. Even a fumble recovered and returned to the outside linebacker’s end zone T. J. Watt early in the second period that briefly gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead, only seemed to wake up the chiefs, with Kansas City scoring on his next three possessions to close out the first half.





2 Related

The rest of the evening was a session of suffering for Roethlisberger and the Steelers, with pittsburgh not scoring an offensive touchdown — a 13-yard pass from Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson— until 4:10 remained in the third period, to put the score at 35-14 game. In the end, it was one last anticlimactic act for a decorated career.

Roethlisberger he has appeared in 249 regular-season games in his 18-year career, and Sunday’s was his 23rd playoff game started. He will finish his elite career, ranking in the top 10 of most career passing categories, including fifth all-time in passing yards, eighth in passing touchdowns, and both career titles. superbowl.

The 39-year-old — he will turn 40 until March 2 — has not formally announced his retirement, but before the final game at the Los Angeles Steelers in Week 17, he said “all the signs are that it could be.” Roethlisberger turned around Heinz Field, thanking fans after the 26-14 victory over the cleveland browns.

On Sunday, a noisy contingent of Los Angeles fans Steelers who made the pilgrimage to Arrowhead, they settled behind the bench of the Steelers with “thank you” signs Ben” and “thank you, No. 7”, from two hours before kickoff until the final second of a disappointing night had run out on the clock. One group brought four huge images of the head of Roethlisberger which they showed several times during the game.

Roethlisberger he has always played as if he believed he could escape the price of punishment. A list of the parts of his body not injured along the way might be simpler than one that includes injuries to his right elbow, right shoulder, hip, knees, broken nose, thumb, and ribs to begin with.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

His elbow surgery in 2019, when he said three of the five flexor tendons in the joint were repaired, has impacted the way he has played over the past two seasons, as well as in early 2019 when he suffered the injury. . The last three seasons are the only ones in his career when he averaged less than 7 yards per attempt.

On Sunday, too, in an ice cream ArrowheadIt seemed like all those miles on the sports odometer had caught up with him. Once again, the Steelers they didn’t often push the ball downfield when the game was on the balance, and their longest completion early in the second half was still 9 yards.

The chiefs crowded the line of scrimmage much of the time, limiting the rookie running back Najee Harris 27 yards on his first 10 carries of the game, and Harris he lost a fumble for the first time this season with 9:56 remaining in the third quarter.

But, the suffering of the disqualification is not going to minimize the total work that Roethlisberger has achieved in his career. Add two wins superbowl and six selections Pro Bowl since being selected with the 11th overall pick in the draft.

At the time, the then head coach of the Steelers, Bill Cowher, said that “the more you look at the guy, his arm power, his mobility, his precision in movement, I think you look at our situation, and it was an ideal situation for him to arrive.” Cowher He also added, then, “the boy has a lot of potential.”