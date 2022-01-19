Analysis Colombia vs. Honduras, friendly, players for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Colombia selection

Colombia defeated Honduras 2-1 in Fort Lauderdale (USA) but, more than the peace of mind for that result, which in a friendly duel is secondary, the key is to try to draw conclusions for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The pressure that the national team has is to see itself in fourth place in the table, but with the same 17 points as Peru, its rival on January 28, and only one more than Chile and Uruguay, crouched waiting for an error. To top it off, a scoring drought that turns five games and that adds anxiety to the national forwards.

And of course, the physical problems: Duván Zapata is practically ruled out due to muscular problems; David Ospina is working hard to overcome pain in his calf; Yerry Mina and Daniel Muñoz are returning from injuries and lack rhythm and Juan Fernando Quintero left with discomfort, which will only be cleared up this week when he presents medical tests on his return to River Plate, although according to coach Rueda it does not seem like a serious problem. What is definitive are the sanctions: Gustavo Cuéllar and Jefferson Lerma will not play against Peru due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Against this background, the friendly against Honduras, which seemed more of a commercial commitment than anything else and which was not the most demanding measure for what is to come, suddenly gained relevance: what can be rescued, in an emergency, to those ultimate duels on the road to Russia 2018? We review the options and details that remain unresolved:

Ruffles with goal



Against Honduras, the goals were not by Borja or Preciado, the former well below the level expected and the latter more adept at finding spaces more as a winger than as number 9. It was Juan Fernando Quintero and Andrés Colorado who appeared to finalize the options created, which left a sentence for Rueda: the midfielders who play in Barranquilla need to have that presence in the rival area and that effectiveness, they must know how to arrive before being there so as not to depend so much on the forwards. Therein lies the key to ending the goalscoring fast.

Multiply on mark to release on attack



Without Cuéllar or Lerma, only Uribe and Barrios remain, who have experience and sacrifice to give space to the creatives but have not been so fine when it comes to taking the team out in attack. That is where the two men from the local league appear, Vega and Colorado, who earned the right to make Rueda think: the first was very orderly and intelligent to multiply in the coverage and the second appeared stepping on the rival area and accompanying the plays to finish them, as in the second goal against Honduras. Yes, it is not comparable to Peru, but they made merits. They are also in Colombia, there is no need to risk them in health terms or subject them to displacement. If they are called, they immediately arrive.

Alternatives in attack



Although it seems that the strikers are very determined, there are details that worry: Falcao is not at his peak after his latest injury and Zapata will surely not reach the duel against Peru. Cuadrado and Luis Díaz are healthy and with rhythm and that’s good, but it hasn’t been enough, until now, to solve the goal drought. And after the duel against Honduras, three names appeared that deserve to be considered, although it is not a mandate to call them: Yaser Asprilla earned the label of revelation with personality and daring; Preciado showed that he is versatile and with an assist to Quintero he took advantage of the call and Chará was physically whole, supportive and fluid with Quintero and also assisted Colorado. Yes, young Yaser has to be handled with care, but in an emergency they all add up.

striker level



What was not resolved in the friendly against Honduras were the doubts about the streak of fixed men in the Rueda era like Miguel Borja. The player was far from the level that is expected, he made bad decisions in the two clear options he had against Honduras and that, which was the opportunity to gain continuity and confidence, again missed him. He has the support of the DT and it is a bad moment, usual for scorers, but it must be taken into account when making decisions.

Few options in the posterior area



It is true that Honduras was not the most demanding rival, but it was clear that Colombia’s goalkeepers are Ospina and Vargas and the third is still in doubt: they did not demand much of Chunga, Mosquera barely had a few minutes and Novoa did not count, and aside all three are veterans even to be an option in the future. And in defense, the rehearsal in Fort Lauderdale did not seem definitive either, except for Yeimar Gómez, who took the spotlight as an option for central defense, in view of the little activity of Mina and that Cuesta is not starting in Genk. On the wings Candelo did well in attack but not so much in defense and on the left flank there doesn’t seem to be any options for Yairo Moreno or Mojica.