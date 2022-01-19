Andrew Garfield Says Emma Stone Insulted Him for Hiding Her Appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Since the rumors of a possible Spider-verse came to light, the actor was bombarded with all kinds of questions about his participation in the film, which he denied. Finally, now that the film has been released, Andrew Garfield has been able to reveal all the details, even claims that Emma Stone insulted him for hiding his appearance in Spiderman: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield He was a special guest on the latest episode of Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. The interviewer began by asking the actor to please reveal all the juicy details of his return as the friendly Spider-Man.

Before the introduction of Josh Horowitz, the producer also could not stand it and even confessed the reaction of who his partner was in fiction as in real life. Andrew Garfield’s words shocked not only the interviewer, but all viewers.

Horowitz asked Andrew if he had spoken to Emma Stone regarding her nostalgic return to which he confessed: “Emma kept texting me. He was like, ‘Are you in the new Spiderman movie?’ And I just answered him with: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about”.

Unlike his co-star, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield was very good at dodging questions and avoiding giving spoilers, as the actress found out until the premiere of the film. “In the end I never admitted it to her and then she saw the movie and wrote me ‘You’re an idiot’”, he confessed between laughs.

Watch the moment of Andrew Garfield’s confession here: