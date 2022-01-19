Angélica Rivera looks 20 years younger with her new look

The actress Angelica Rivera She looked quite rejuvenated with her new look, since she had a new dye and cut to look 20 years younger, at 52, there are those who claim that she also had cosmetic surgery.

Despite the comments, the ex-wife of Enrique Pena Nieto she looks beautiful and spectacular, some compare her to her own daughter, Sophia Castro, because his figure, especially his face, does not look his age.

