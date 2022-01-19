Angélica Rivera looks 20 years younger with her new look

The actress Angelica Rivera She looked quite rejuvenated with her new look, since she had a new dye and cut to look 20 years younger, at 52, there are those who claim that she also had cosmetic surgery.

Despite the comments, the ex-wife of Enrique Pena Nieto she looks beautiful and spectacular, some compare her to her own daughter, Sophia Castro, because his figure, especially his face, does not look his age.

It should be remembered that Angelica Rivera is single and without commitment, although some rumors have emerged about her reconciliation with the soap opera producer and father of her daughters, Alberto Castro, since the end of the year celebrations were together, and they even shared a photo on social networks as a happy family.

The actress who became famous with her character of “The Seagull” has preserved her radiant beauty, with a blonde look, much clearer lights on the front, simple makeup with pastel colors, without exaggerating the blush, much less the color of her lips. , but that notoriously generates a change that leaves anyone with their mouths open for her beauty, and those who did not know her would undoubtedly go unnoticed her true age.

After the aesthetic change, she has received all kinds of comments and positive messages like these: “Peña Nieto was finishing her, now I see her more beautiful”, “She looks super young and pretty”, “She is impeccable, younger and more beautiful every day. Greetings!”, “Beautiful you look radiant!.

Currently, it is not known if he will participate in a new project for television or any media, in recent years he has remained out of the limelight, a situation that has given rise to talk, since it has been commented that he remains on rest from some plastic surgeries, but it’s not really an official thing.

