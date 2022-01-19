Another Cuban baseball player joins the list of “escaped” from the National Baseball Series

Four days after the start of the 61st National Baseball Series, casualties continue to add up in Cuban baseball, this time in the Industriales team, from Havana. The veteran Wilfredo Aroche, 37 years old, and with 13 seasons with the “blues”, left the country to try his luck in Italy.

The player managed a contract independently to play in the Italian Baseball League, reported the sports portal SwingFull. Aroche had been practicing for the last few years on the Italian circuit, but this time he left Cuba without the permission of the island’s sports authorities, which caused the immediate suspension of series 61.

The loss to Industriales takes its toll on their regular lineup and puts captain Guillermo Carmona in check, who considered Aroche a key player. Now, they will have to move the bench to replace the shortstop less than a week before the tournament.

For now, Carmona will have to make do with 39 men on the team. Aroche was already registered in the squad, which prevents him from being replaced for now according to the regulations approved by the sports authorities.

Industriales, the team from the Cuban capital, has suffered for years an accelerated drain of talent

Industriales, the team from the Cuban capital, has suffered for years an accelerated bleeding of talent. What was once an impetuous team that disputed the main places in the national league has become one of the main quarries for the exodus of athletes, reducing its quality and the enthusiasm of its followers.

“The outlook leaves a lot to be desired for baseball fans in this country,” he tells 14ymedio Dairán, a follower of Cuban baseball. “Our baseball, which used to be one of the best in the world, is now not worth a penny. To a large extent this has been due to the constant abandonment of good players to other countries where they are paid as they should be,” adds the young man, who lives in El Cerro, very close to the Latin American Stadium.

The 61 series is being hit both by the unexpected departures of the players, and by outbreaks of covid-19 in the templates. Just a week ago, two young players from the Camagüey team, Yosimar Cousín and Yunior Tur, dropped out for “not showing up at the concentration,” reported sports authorities. While in the east, the Holguín team was forced to keep its players in quarantine after five of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

