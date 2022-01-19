Another fire is reported in the Bronx

A fire of two alarms reported this Tuesday in the south of the bronx caused the death of an 82-year-old woman and nine wounded, according to data from New York Police Department.

The fire was caused by a explosion from gas, and caused the total collapse of the property, a House tri-level located in the neighborhood Longwood of said county.

The Sinister It happened just three miles away from the fire happened on January 9 in the bronx, where 17 people died.

At the scene of the events, a total of 100 firefighters, and as reported The NY Journal five cops were taken to Lincoln Hospital for smoke inhalation after rescuing the residents.

The portal also highlights that when firefighters They began to pour water on the fire. edifice it began to collapse and the front facade fell onto a gray van parked outside.

Currently at the scene of a massive fire due to a gas explosion in my district. All emergency first responders are on the scene and currently battling the fire. I will continue to remain on site with my team as long as it takes to get answers and ensure the community’s safety pic.twitter.com/S2uwyqWdOl – Rafael Salamanca (@CMSalamancaJr) January 18, 2022

“I just looked out the window as soon as I heard it,” Alex Catalan, 22, who lives a block away, told the NY Daily News. “And I saw a lot of smoke and fire coming out of the House that collapsed… The pieces just went everywhere, the rubble,” he added.

“We are on site and we are working closely with the department of firefighters to determine the root of the incident,” said Con Ed spokesman Alfonso Quiroz. “We shut down the supply of gas to the block as a precautionary measure,” he said.

