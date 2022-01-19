Antelope’s Zen Q Synergy Core now available in USB-C version

Had your eye on one of Antelope’s very cool Zen Q Synergy Core, but your computer doesn’t have a Thunderbolt connection? Well, you’re in luck, because now, to enjoy the converters, preamps, DSP processing and other virtues of this range of interfaces, you will only need a USB-C connection.

Otherwise, the USB version shares all the features of the Thunderbolt version: High-quality AD/DA converters and up to 127dB dynamic range, console-quality discrete preamps, two front Line/Hi-Z inputs, two pairs of stereo outputs, dual headphone outputs, 8-channel ADAT input, and stereo SPDIF input and output. Total 14 inputs and 10 outputs that will meet the needs of virtually any project studio.

In addition to everything mentioned, there is also the well-known 64-bit AFC technology (Acoustically Focused Clocking) present in other models of the manufacturer, or the DSP/FPGA processing, which you can take advantage of with the 37 plug-ins included and with the more than 50 that are available in the Antelope online store, all of them based on emulations of prestigious hardware processors.

Featured Features

Compact format and USB-C connectivity / power.

14 inputs and 10 outputs.

2 discrete ultra-linear XLR mic/line/Hi-Z preamps.

2 line / Hi-Z inputs.

8 channel ADAT input.

Stereo SPDIF input.

TRS stereo monitor output.

2 TRS line outputs.

Dual stereo front headphone output.

SPDIF output.

Loopback function to record “what you hear” and streaming tasks.

2 DSP ARMs + 1 FPGA.

Hardware processing and monitoring without latency.

Color IPS screen.

Includes 37 processing plug-ins.

Includes full Bitwig Studio license.

The Zen Q Synergy Core is now available for Windows and Mac at a official price of €899.

More information: Antelope