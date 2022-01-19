Antonini’s Valijagate is the tip of the iceberg, Pollo Carvajal

The suitcase full of dollars belonging to businessman Guido Alejandro Antonini Wilson, which led to a trial in Miami that exposed Chavismo’s illegal financing of the then Argentine presidential candidate Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, was just one of more than 20 similar suitcases sent under table to the Argentine ruler, revealed former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal.

Carvajal, a confidant of former President Hugo Chávez who headed the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence for more than a decade, revealed the details to the Spanish news portal OK Diario as part of his efforts to delay his extradition to the United States, where he faces charges. for drug trafficking.

Previously, Carvajal had given details about illegal financing from Caracas to the Spanish leftist party Podemos and its Italian counterpart Cinco Estrellas.

But in his most recent confessions published by the Spanish press, the Venezuelan military man known as “El Pollo Carvajal” revealed that illicit financing from Venezuela also favored an extensive list of Latin American leaders and that the suitcase sent to Fernández de Kirchner was just one of many others.

In a letter to journalists received by the Spanish portal and reproduced by the Argentine newspaper La Nación, the retired general said that he found it curious that “now nobody knows anything” about the sending of funds that illegally financed electoral candidacies, political parties and even ” violent and extremist groups.

“Argentina knows nothing that there were even detainees, and $800,000 was seized due to poor coordination with the airport,” Carvajal explained from the Estremera prison, on the outskirts of Madrid. “What they don’t want it to be known is that this was the twenty-first trip that was being made,” he insisted.

According to the Venezuelan military officer, the Caracas regime granted about $20 million to Argentine leftist movements through the regular shipment of suitcases. In the case of the suitcase that was discovered in the possession of Antonini Wilson, some $200,000 was lost en route.

“The $200,000 that was missing on the last trip was taken by one of the passengers on that private flight whom I had the opportunity to interview,” he said.

Carvajal, considered by the DEA as one of the founding members of the so-called Cartel de Los Soles, said that as director of the DGCIM he received multiple reports about the financing provided by Chávez and later by the ruler Nicolás Maduro to different political leaders.

“Concrete examples are: Néstor Kirchner (Cristina’s husband) in Argentina; Evo Morales in Bolivia; Lula da Silva in Brazil; Fernando Lugo in Paraguay; Ollanta Humala in Peru; Zelaya in Honduras and Gustavo Petro in Colombia,” Carvajal said in his letter.

The first six beneficiaries mentioned reached the presidency of their countries while Petro is currently leading the polls ahead of this year’s presidential elections.

Antonini Wilson, who was arrested in Buenos Aires in August 2007 carrying a suitcase with dollars, ended up becoming the star witness for US prosecutors in the trial against four Venezuelans and a Uruguayan implicated in the scandal.

The money came from the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela and was a contribution by Chávez to the electoral campaign of the current vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, according to several witnesses from the United States Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

Both the Argentine and Venezuelan governments denied it at the time and accused the United States of trying to tarnish relations between the two Latin American countries. Five people were charged in the case: Venezuelans Franklin Durán, Carlos Kauffmann, Moisés Maiónica and Antonio José Canchica (who is a fugitive) and Uruguayan Rodolfo Wanceele Paciello.

Most of the defendants ended up pleading guilty and only Duran ended up defending himself in court, later being found guilty and sentenced to four years in prison.

Carvajal, captured in September after being a fugitive for almost two years in Spain, is accused of having coordinated the shipment of 5.6 tons of cocaine, found in Mexico inside a DC-9 plane that left Venezuela in 2006, in a famous case which also links to the well-known drug trafficker Walid Makled.

In another case against him prepared by the Federal District Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the soldier is accused of assisting in the operations in Venezuela of the Norte del Valle Cartel and, in particular, assisting Colombian drug trafficker Wilber Arilio Varela Fajardo, also known as as “Jabón”, before he was found dead in the Venezuelan city of Mérida in 2008.

According to US investigations, Carvajal was the person in charge of providing security for drug shipments through Venezuelan territory, in operations that were coordinated with the high leadership of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and that sometimes involved the exchange of cocaine for war weaponry.

This story was originally published on January 18, 2022