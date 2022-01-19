Araújo’s economic demands to renew with Barça

Ronald Araújo has assumed the role of leader in the defense of FC Barcelona despite his young age. His irruption in the first team has been devastating and there is no doubt that He is called to be one of the top leaders of the squad in the coming years… that only if Barça manages to renew him. The sports area, headed by Mateu Alemany, decided to prioritize sealing the continuity of Ansu Fati and Pedri before that of the Uruguayan, but now he will have to deal with the central’s requestsbecause by performance and minutes in the first team he now has much more influence than the other two.

The first conversations have already begun between the management of the Barça club and the surroundings of the ‘Charrúa’ defender, but there are big differences due to the fact that Araújo wants to receive the same thing that has been agreed in the last signed renewals. Nor does he want to receive the same salary as the one who receives the most, but he does want the figure to correspond to his value on the pitch.

Perhaps Araújo’s renewal has been delayed longer than it should have been. He ends his contract on June 30, 2023 and Barça has always counted on the footballer’s desire to continue at the Camp Nou to further delay the start of negotiations, confident that an agreement would be reached without major inconveniences. The defender receives one of the lowest salaries in the first team, around 900,000 eurosdespite the fact that he is the undisputed owner.

Ronald Araújo understands the current economic situation of FC Barcelona, ​​so He has no pretensions to receive a salary similar to that of his more veteran rear teammates, but to enter the salary scale of the newly renewed first team. Obviously, there is room for negotiation to extend your contractual relationship, but the figure that your environment thinks goes somewhere else.

During the first contacts, Barça slipped an amount significantly lower than those six million per season. Certain sources speak of half, but under no circumstances was it a definitive offer but a simple ‘test’. Due to these figures, Araujo will not renew and hopes that in the next few days a formal proposal will come about that is closer to what the Uruguayan central defender and his environment have planned.

Good relationship

Likewise, the player and his entourage, given the good relationship they have with Barça, have always stood up and put on the table the interest that the defender generates in several Premier League clubs. Liverpool, Chelsea and United They are willing to sign him this summer paying a transfer if he does not renew, something that the footballer does not even want to contemplate for now. Although it is also true that if the Barça team does not raise amounts, the footballer could also understand that the club is placing him on the market. Therefore, the next few weeks will be decisive in trying to agree on everythingalthough the negotiation will not be easy.