Argentine coach Germán Noce manages Honduras thanks to the recommendation of Pedro Troglio

2022-01-19
Cedritos FC, a club of the Liga de Ascension of Honduran soccer, has been reinforced to compete in this Clausura 2022 tournament where it will aspire to reach the National League.
The Choluteca-based team has been thinking big with the signing of a new coach who comes with a high-carat letter of recommendation for the local field.
The Argentinian Peter Troglio It has been the key piece for Cedritos to achieve the hiring of this helmsman, since he was consulted about his qualities and Troglio, from Buenos Aires, gave his best references for which the leadership of this promotion team did not hesitate to sign him.
Is about German Noce, a former player and now Argentine coach, has 44 years, and played in more than ten clubs in his country between the first, second and third divisions. met Peter Troglio when both coincided as footballers between 1997 and 1999 playing for Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata.
Maximiliano Duarte, the coach’s representative, has been the link for the Argentine to come to Honduras.
Noce retired from football in 2014 and decided to become a strategist, he started out as an aide-de-camp to Serge Benet for later, and be from Rosario Jose Maria Bianco with which he achieved a promotion to the First National B in Agriculture of Charles Casares.
He has been developing his career in the third division, but now, taking as a reference what was done by Troglio in Honduras, decided to come to Central America looking for success.
“This is my first experience in the area. Peter Trolgio He recommended me to direct Cedros, he spoke with the president and that filled me with great joy personally. Troglio He is a great person and he comforted me, now I hope to fulfill and do a great job”, he said in an interview with TEN Night.
And he adds: “With Troglio we were partners in Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata. He was a great player, we are very good friends. I also know Manuel Keosseian”, he recounts.
On the reasons that motivated him to come to the country, German assures that it is for “adding experience, trying to make history in the team, the people in Orocuina is very soccer and I will seek to give you many joys. Troglio, like other Argentine coaches, have done great things in the country, I also hope to contribute my part”, he confides.
At the time of the interview, German Noce He jokingly commented on the weather in southern Honduras because “right now I’m under a tree, it’s very hot here, but normal. The food is very good, I’m trying to adapt. People are very friendly and ask me about the team. I feel supported, here we all have to go on the same page”.
When asked about his biographical data, Noce informs that he was “a soccer player, I played in the First and Second Divisions of my country. Later, when I retired, I began to venture as a coach with José María Blanco. I worked in all categories until I reached First. Then I was in Bolivia and I had the opportunity to come to Central America where there is a lot of talent”.
His objectives are clear, “we are looking to put together a competitive team. The first thing is to seek to classify the Liguilla. From there, see if we can go up to the First Division” and for this “we have several young people, others with experience have arrived and the idea is to form a competitive team. Until now they have complied with the reinforcements I have requested and we are on the right track. We must arrive with a good rhythm at the start of the tournament in February”.
From what he has seen of Honduran soccer is that it is “strong and technical. What it lacks is the tactical part. They will learn that as we give them a clear idea of the game. My philosophy is to win. Sometimes playing badly, you win, and you lose doing it well. I from Carlos Salvador Bilardo’s school, win as it is”.
He closed giving more details about his strategy, “my system varies according to the rivals. The 4-4-2 is the one I use the most, but the most important thing is to have a clear idea of the game”.