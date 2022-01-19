Argentine coach Germán Noce manages Honduras thanks to the recommendation of Pedro Troglio

2022-01-19

Cedritos FC, a club of the Liga de Ascension of Honduran soccer, has been reinforced to compete in this Clausura 2022 tournament where it will aspire to reach the National League. The Choluteca-based team has been thinking big with the signing of a new coach who comes with a high-carat letter of recommendation for the local field. The Argentinian Peter Troglio It has been the key piece for Cedritos to achieve the hiring of this helmsman, since he was consulted about his qualities and Troglio, from Buenos Aires, gave his best references for which the leadership of this promotion team did not hesitate to sign him. Is about German Noce, a former player and now Argentine coach, has 44 years, and played in more than ten clubs in his country between the first, second and third divisions. met Peter Troglio when both coincided as footballers between 1997 and 1999 playing for Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata. Maximiliano Duarte, the coach’s representative, has been the link for the Argentine to come to Honduras.

Noce retired from football in 2014 and decided to become a strategist, he started out as an aide-de-camp to Serge Benet for later, and be from Rosario Jose Maria Bianco with which he achieved a promotion to the First National B in Agriculture of Charles Casares. He has been developing his career in the third division, but now, taking as a reference what was done by Troglio in Honduras, decided to come to Central America looking for success. “This is my first experience in the area. Peter Trolgio He recommended me to direct Cedros, he spoke with the president and that filled me with great joy personally. Troglio He is a great person and he comforted me, now I hope to fulfill and do a great job”, he said in an interview with TEN Night. And he adds: “With Troglio we were partners in Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata. He was a great player, we are very good friends. I also know Manuel Keosseian”, he recounts.