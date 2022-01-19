Aris FC from Greece officially presents Honduran Luis Palma. What number will he wear?

2022-01-19

News from Greece. The Aris F.C. presented first thing this Wednesday to louis palm as his new signing.

The soccer player of the Honduran National Team and ex-Vida, signed his contract with the Aris Thessaloniki for four and a half years.

See also: Honduran Bryan Acosta changes teams and is a new player for the MLS Colorado Rapids

The club itself Greece announced the hiring of the Honduran player on social networks.

“The ARIS announces the acquisition of international Luis Enrique Palma Oseguera 22 years old, from Honduras, who after successfully passing the medical examinations, signed a 4.5-year contract with our team with a transfer by Deportivo Vida Social”, says the statement from the Aris FC.