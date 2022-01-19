Aris FC from Greece officially presents Honduran Luis Palma. What number will he wear?

2022-01-19
News from Greece. The Aris F.C. presented first thing this Wednesday to louis palm as his new signing.
The soccer player of the Honduran National Team and ex-Vida, signed his contract with the Aris Thessaloniki for four and a half years.
See also: Honduran Bryan Acosta changes teams and is a new player for the MLS Colorado Rapids
The club itself Greece announced the hiring of the Honduran player on social networks.
“The ARIS announces the acquisition of international Luis Enrique Palma Oseguera 22 years old, from Honduras, who after successfully passing the medical examinations, signed a 4.5-year contract with our team with a transfer by Deportivo Vida Social”, says the statement from the Aris FC.
louis palm He arrived in Greece last Monday night, on Tuesday he passed the respective medical tests and this Wednesday his hiring was made official.
Mention that the Honduran already has a number in his new club and now he will wear the “50” on his back.
The Aris F.C. highlight the trajectory of louis palm as a Honduran national team. “The young international ace had a presence in all the minor teams of Honduras, while he is currently an international with the senior team, also having a presence in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic tournament, scoring a goal in 3 appearances,” they add in the statement.
louis palm He is the third Honduran currently serving in Greece. Deybi Flores plays with Panetolikos in the first division where she is an undisputed starter. Likewise, Alfredo Mejía belongs to Levadiakos, but this is from the second division.