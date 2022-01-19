Armed confrontation in Amatitlán; report at least four dead and several injured (some already identified) – Prensa Libre

Rescuers said at least four bodies were found lifeless in the canton of San Miguel, Las Trojes village.

The Municipality of Amatitlán and the Volunteer Firefighters reported this Monday night that several people were killed and others were injured in a violent act in Amatitlán.

Furthermore, it is reported an indefinite number of wounded between burned and attacked with firearms.

According to preliminary information, neighbors would have clashed with gang members.

Deathly victims

According to unofficial reports, of the people who died in Las Trojes, only two have been identified and they are:

1-Brayan Danilo Lux Acabal, approximately 17 years old

2-Florencio Acabaten, approximately 31 years old

3-Unidentified man, approximately 35 years old

4- Unidentified man, approximately 17 years old

Wounded

Meanwhile, the Amatitlán Hospital reported that he received six injured people, including a minor.

Two of them are stable. the minor is in the operating room, another is waiting to enter the operating room, another was transferred to the San Juan de Dios General Hospital and one more to the Roosevelt hospital.

The injured have been identified as:

1- Feliciano Ortiz, 53, who has a gunshot wound to the abdomen

2- José Aroldo Ortiz Pernillo, 3, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen

3- Jorge Orlando Escobar Sotoj, 27, gunshot wounds and burns

4-Gabriel to Elizabeth Gómez Palencia, 55, wounded by a firearm in the leg

alleged revenge

Around 10 p.m., the Public Ministry He was already on the spot and the situation was already calm.

Some versions realized that the crimes were they were trying to get revenge by gang members against the population, who would have taken justice into their own hands to kill one of their members.