Arturo Vidal’s new nod to America

January 18, 2022 6:00 p.m.

The America club continues to be reinforced for Clausura 2022. Those led by Santiago Solari have added Alejandro Zendejas and Jorge Meré to their ranks, which arrived in Coapa this week.

Both the Mexican and the Spanish will join Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos as new players from América for the first tournament of the year. Pau Arriola could be added to them in the following hours, but there is still nothing official.

This January 18 was a busy day for the Eagles, because added to the presentation of the reinforcements, tIt is also Iván Zamorano’s birthday, one of its historic former players. As it was expected, the team congratulated the Chilean through social networks, where several Bam-Bam followers did the same. However, one of the messages was the one that caught the attention.

Arturo Vidal congratulated Zamorano

The former Real Madrid player shared the congratulations in his Instagram stories, where the one made by Arturo Vidal stands out. The “King” shared the image that America had posted and added: “Blessings. Happy birthday dear captain.”

The response of the legendary striker was immediate, qWho thanked his compatriot for the detail and added that America will be his next team. As expected, the publication did not go unnoticed among the fans of America, who once again requested the Chilean’s arrival at the Mexican club.

Through messages on the team post, Several fans have been excited about the arrival of the two-time Copa América championHowever, the signing seems very complicated for the team.

Arturo Vidal and his desire to play in America

As is known, America has been one of the teams that have made great contracts in the history of Mexican soccer. Players of the stature of Oscar Ruggeri. Iván Zamorano and Claudio López have arrived in Mexico to defend the Águilas shirt.

That is why a possible arrival of Arturo Vidal would not be a surprise for the team’s followers. Added to that, Vidal has mentioned on several occasions his desire to play in the Mexican league, precisely at Club América.

One of them occurred in June 2021, the current Inter Milan player expressed his desire to defend the cream-blue jacket: “We have to see, I have always said that I like Mexico and I like America. Hopefully one day it will happen to me, but there has to be interest from both parties”, were the words of Vidal in an interview for TUDN.

After the dispute of the Copa América that year, Iván Zamorano himself joined the request of the followers and assured that at some point Vidal will wear the America shirt.

“Mr. Arturo Vidal is waiting for the call, that after this Copa América he will surely have a couple of offers, one of them will of course be from our beloved América from Mexico”, were the words of the current TUDN analyst.

Although the dream has not yet come true for both the player and the fans, hope will remain alive as long as Vidal himself continues to have that idea in mind. It is also striking that the footballer follows America on social networks, being another wink for them.

If one day the negotiation succeeds, Vidal would be following a career similar to that of Zamorano, Well, they both played for Inter and would play for the Eagles.. One of the differences would be his time in Spain, where Iván played for Real Madrid and Arturo for Barcelona.