Astudillo and Cabrera hit back-to-back home runs in the LVBP Final

The big leaguers of the caribbeans from Anzoategui, Willians Astudillo Y Asdrubal Cabrera, made themselves felt in game 1 of the Grand Final of Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) and released home runs followed before Navegantes del Magallanes.

Through game 1 of the LVBP 2021-2022 Grand Final, Willians Astudillo and Asdrúbal Cabrera brought out their Major League quality and overtook Caribes de Anzoátegui with consecutive home runs (back-to-back) against the starter of Navegantes del Magallanes , the also major league Junior Guerra, key shots for “La Tribu” to take control of the match in Puerto La Cruz.

“La Tortuga” Astudillo, who has just been the MVP of the Round Robin, was the first to make himself felt and took it off the line between left and center field to momentarily tie the game 3-3, continuing with his good offensive rhythm in the postseason of the current professional baseball campaign in Venezuela.

Then, quickly, Cabrera continued with the string and disappeared through the center field to Junior Guerra, this being his second home run of the Postseason and first in the final of the LVBP, a hit with which Alfonso Chico Carrasquel Stadium exploded after take a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning.

Without a doubt, Caribes de Anzoátegui is a team that brings out its caste in moments like this, of pressure, and here two of its leading players showed all their experience to overtake the current champions of the LVBP.

In addition, that back-to-back ended with the performance of the Magallanes starter, Junior Guerra.

