Bad Bunny reappears modeling the seasonal bags for Vogue

If it is about breaking stereotypes, the urban exponent bad bunny knows how to do it and in the field of fashion has become a favorite.

This time the “Bad Rabbit” reappeared modeling the spring and summer handbag trends for Vogue magazine. Through his style, appearance, and message, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio avoids strictly gendered notions. This has been the case throughout his ascending and meteoric artistic career.

In the photo session for the fashion magazine, the voice of “Yo perreo sola” modeled different styles of designer handbags and handbags Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Dior, chanell Y Loewe, among others. The pieces were exhibited with striking designs, which are also part of the new collections of the luxury firms Dior, prada Y Dolce & Gabbana. All the sets were accompanied by the Adidas tennis shoes that it represents.

In the interview with Vogue, he revealed that his high school friend Janthony Olivares has been his reference when it comes to dressing and finding the style with which he is comfortable.

“I could wear the same outfit for a whole week if I’m alone. So when I get dressed, Janthony says, ‘Damn, bro, I’m proud of you. He hates when I go out wearing whatever it is because he is always groomed, very elegant, dressed to the nines, without a hair out of place, ”said the ragpicker about his relationship with his Puerto Rican friend.

About his childhood, he reflected on how he reacted as a child to colors and nature.

“If I walked through a garden and saw some flowers, I would pick them up to take to my mom,” he said.

“I was a bit of a clown, but I was also a bit shy, and I also considered myself a loving boy,” he added in the report.

Last December, Bad Bunny starred in the new Vogue campaign. The urban music singer recorded a video for the fashion magazine in which he recreates the popular song “Macarena”, successful in the 1990s.

For the video, Bad Bunny danced and sang while wearing a bright lime green jacket and pants by Bottega Veneta, as well as glasses from his own Louis Vuitton line. The artist was accompanied by the models Imaan Hammam, Paloma Elsesser, Oyinda Y Sherry Shi, among other.

Both collaborations with Vogue are in addition to the one the artist did in 2020 by posing for the cover of the magazine with the supermodel and influencer., Joan Smalls for Vogue Mexico magazine.