Banamex: Which bank that operates in Mexico could acquire the firm?

The possibility that one of the large banks operating in Mexico is the buyer of Banamex continues to gain strength among analysts. Due to the size of the business and the profitability it offers, in a market where there are still ample possibilities for the banking business to grow.

“It seems to me that the likely players are the existing financial institutions in Mexico. It is a business with very good growth, highly profitable,” said Alejandro Garcia, an analyst at Fitch Ratings.

This Tuesday, Bank Of America Securities positioned Banorte as the financial firm with the best chance of acquiring Banamex, an operation that would place it above the main financial group that currently operates in Mexico.

“It has taken a leading role in digital transformation in Mexico. It could potentially derive significant synergies from overlapping operations and a lower funding structure, and is likely to have government support, accelerating regulatory approvals, as it The López Obrador government has stated that it would like to see Banamex in Mexican ownership again,” Bank of America Securities explained.

The firm said that the operation could only be completed if it makes sense for Banorte shareholders, with which he gave a new estimate of the price that Banamex could have, between 10 thousand and 12 thousand million dollars, after last week he estimated its value at 15 thousand million dollars.

JM