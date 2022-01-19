Belinda demonstrates why she is one of the most beautiful women and covers herself with feathers

Mexican naturalized singer and actress Belinda 29 years old began 2022 in the Colombian Caribbean with her boyfriend Christian Nodal and his entire political family. As it turned out, the regional artist spent a large amount of money during the holidays since the couple gave themselves all the luxuries.

Belinda. Source: Terra archive

Now Belinda and Christian Nodal they are back in the ring and ready to face this work year and also their wedding. Although no new details about the link are known, the couple became the cover of an international magazine called L’Officiel India and posed showing all their beauty and talent.

Related news

Belinda and Nodal. Source: instagram @belidapop

It was the singer who shared some postcards of the photographic production in her feed and focused especially on the look she used to capture the flashes. “Cowboygirl” he wrote Belinda next to a photo in which she wears a violet feathered dress, gold shoes and a fuchsia pink Mexican hat.

Belinda. Source: instagram @belidapop

Belinda She complements this look with an incredible make up and her straight blonde hair. At the same time, she boasts her beautiful legs as a result of her perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition. There is no doubt that the future wife of Christian Nodal He took all eyes on the social network.

Belinda. Source: instagram @belidapop

The publication already has more than 200 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from colleagues and fans of Belinda in which her beauty, talent and charisma stand out to pose before the camera. “Preciosura”: “Always a diva. We love you Beli!”; “The most beautiful, beautiful, precious… we adore you”, were some of the reactions that the photo received.