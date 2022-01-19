Bella Hadid revealed the drama of her mental health: anxiety and depression prevented her from leaving her house and posting “pretty photos”

Bella Hadid has suffered from anxiety and depression since she was a teenager

American top model Bella Hadid, 25, offered details about the depression that has haunted her for years, and for which she sometimes could not send text messages to her mother or her doctor: she only replied with a photograph.

Hadid, who has established herself in just a few years as one of the most sought-after models on the catwalks, revealed that due to her psychological problems she has not had the help of a stylist for a long time. In the moments of greatest fragility, getting dressed every morning was not easy at all. “I was in such a weird mental position that it was difficult for me to just leave the house and decide what to wear, especially with the anxiety of having the photographers on the doorstep and all that.”, told the model in an extensive interview with the newspaper Wall Street Journal.

“In the last year, it was very important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or not, it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style,” he continued. “When I leave the house in the morning, what I think is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel comfortable?”, assured the model, who is constantly in the spotlight for her stylistic decisions.

The sister of the also model Gigi Hadid said that she lived very hard moments. “I had really depressive episodes. My mother or my doctor would ask me how I was doing and instead of replying with a message, I would send them a photo. It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I felt.”, he recounted.

“I was going through excruciating and debilitating physical and mental pain, and I didn’t know why. That has happened for the last three years of my life”, he added.

Bella Hadid exposed herself crying to talk about mental health: “Social networks are not real” (Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid)

The model, who has walked for every major fashion brand in the world, previously spoke about her mental health via her Instagram account last year, revealing that she had been suffering “extreme depression and anxiety” from his adolescence and throughout most of his adult life. “Since I was 14 years old I have tried everything to make myself feel better,” he confessed.

“My social anxiety was something that slowly came over me as I reached my early twenties,” she wrote at the time. “It made it harder for me to go out without having a drink to calm my nerves, which made me not want to go out at all, so I was hibernating between jobs.”

“With a life that is constantly pushing a social regimen, on top of working 13 hours a day, every day, I knew this was not a sustainable life for me,” he added.

The model encouraged people suffering from mental illness (Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Hadid also explained why she decided last November to post a series of selfies of her crying, where she went public to talk about mental health.

“Social networks are not real. For anyone who is struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you have to hear is that you are not alone. So, from me to you, you are not alone. I love you, I see you and I hear you. (…) I want you to know that there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the roller coaster always stops completely at some point, “he told his followers.

The model told the aforementioned medium that she hopes her followers know that although things “they look so beautiful on instagram, at the end of the day we are all cut from the same cloth.”

“I felt that it was good for me to be able to speak my truth”, he explained. “And at some point I couldn’t post any more pretty photos.”

The model confessed to having good days and bad days, but said that she does not regret how much she has shared on social networks.“Remembering that there are so many people going through things and with patterns similar to mine, it makes me feel better.“, He said.

Hadid, who has suffered from Lyme disease for nearly a decade — as does her mother, Yolanda, and younger brother, Anwar — is committed to reinvesting time in her health. “Now I realize that my body is a temple”he told the newspaper. “The routine that we have in the morning, especially on Monday mornings, is almost the most important thing because if you don’t start the week well, it’s not going to be good for you.”

