Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: why the market crash continues

The prolonged drop in the price of Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies had a negative impact on the general market.

This can be visualized in a metric called “market capitalization” shows the overall value of, for example, a company or a market.

In the case of the crypto, in November of last year, the total capitalization had reached a new high of US$3 billion but today, it fell below US$ 2,000 million, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

In this context, investors feel “extreme fear” of market volatility, according to the “Fear and Greed” index.

Source: Fear and Greed

On the other hand, Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency, is still stuck at US $ 42,000 and Ether at US $ 3,100.

In third place, Binance Coin, the third digital currency, ranges between $460 and $465.

Other cryptocurrencies like Cardano, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, Avalanche and Polygon also fell between 2 and 12%.

Why did the entire cryptocurrency market crash?

United States Federal Reserve

According to experts, the cryptocurrency crash occurred right after US Treasury bond yields will reach new highs, due to the rate increase announced by the Federal Reserve.

This recent movement in the US economy plunged stocks; caused instability in the Wall Street stock market; and in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market .

U.S. Bond Rate Update Impacts Highly Speculative and Volatile Markets and, consequently, investors -with portfolios exceeding billions of dollars- prefer to allocate their capital to more “safe” and long-term investments.

Why did the United States Government decide to raise the bond rate? The country entered a inflationary spiral by the pandemic of about 6.8%, a record figure since 1982, according to statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (in English, Bureau of Labor Statistics).

Due to inflation and because the Wall Street Stock Market is not generating the same returns as before, the Federal Reserve increased the rate on United States bonds with the aim of curbing a possible recession in the economy.

Furthermore, the 6.8% inflation had a direct impact on the US dollar and weakened it as a currency.