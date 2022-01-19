“Bitcoin is a contagious disease”: the harsh diagnosis of a global financial expert on the most popular crypto

Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Essayist and former stock trader Nassim Nicholas Taleb, recognized for having warned about the risks of the US mortgage market before the global financial crisis of 2008, compared Bitcoin to a “contagious disease” and warned that it does not serve as a safe haven.

In recent times, Taleb posted several “inflammatory” tweets against the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

The author of “The Black Swan” and “Antifragile” made a bold comparison between the most valuable cryptocurrency “with an infectious disease, has characterized it as useless and has claimed that it is useless to protect yourself from anything,” according to Business Insider.

Months ago, Taleb expressed in an analysis called “Bitcoin Black Paper” that bitcoin was not a currency, not a safe haven, not a hedge against inflation, not a hedge against government tyranny or catastrophe. Thus, he has used Twitter to spread his opinion that “bitcoin is a fragile bubble built on speculation instead of genuine value.”

Business Insider recalled Taleb’s “best tweets about bitcoin”

– “I see Bitcoin as a contagious disease. It will spread, it will spread, and its price will recover to saturation, that is, every fool stupid enough to buy the story will have bought it. When all the suckers are in, the prevailing belief will make it an obvious investment. That is the maximum fragility”.

Nassim Taleb’s tweet

– “Almost nothing in financial history has been more fragile than bitcoin.” (3rd of July)

-“Bitcoin has been a magnet for morons.” (He claimed defending himself against critics who accused him of being too rigid in his views on bitcoin, having gone from being overly excited about its potential to deciding it was worthless in 2020.) (July 30)

-“Bitcoin may interest some for speculative purposes, but anyone who claims that #bitcoin is a hedge against anything, financial or otherwise, is a certified fraud.” (September 20)

“1- Bitcoin is not a hedge against adversity; 2- Bitcoin is not a hedge against inflation; 3- Bitcoin is not a hedge against deflation; 4- Bitcoin is not a currency; 5- Bitcoin is nothing.” (December 4th)

– “It is a clumsy, clumsy and already obsolete product of low interest rates. It should collapse with inflation.” (December 28th)

-”If after this morning you still think that #BTC is a hedge against world events, or represents a “diversification”, you should stay out of finance and dedicate yourself to some other hobby, such as collecting stamps, bird watching or something less harmful to you and to others.” (November 26)

8. “I am not ‘bearish’ on #BTC. It is a bubble of tulips (without the aesthetics & disguised as “currency”); hence it is just as irrational to buy it as it is to short it, perhaps even more so. Gabish? (October 21)

In his paper, Taleb stated: “Bitcoin does not satisfy the notion of ‘currency without government’ (it has shown that it is not even a currency), it cannot be a store of value either in the short or long term (its expected value is not greater than 0), it cannot function as a reliable hedge against inflation and, worst of all, it is not even remotely a safe haven for investments, a shield against government tyranny, or a vehicle of protection against extreme events. catastrophic”, introduces the specialist in the summary of his publication.

In the publication, the Lebanese-born specialist tries to substantiate his criticism of the star cryptocurrency. One of its main axes is that the operation of the system depends on a mining network that pursues the reward in bitcoins and commissions for maintaining the transaction system. The argument is that the limited amount of bitcoins – 21 million will be minted, not one more – will mean that when the maximum is reached, that activity loses attractiveness. And that without this constant maintenance by the miners, the value cannot be maintained over time.

KEEP READING:

Martín Guzmán: “The IMF will lose legitimacy if it pushes Argentina into a destabilizing situation”

The dollar, unchecked amid doubts with the IMF: the free one rose to $211 and set a new historical record

Antony Blinken to Santiago Cafiero: “We support a vibrant Argentine economy”

Invest in ETFs: which are the indexes that yielded the most in the last year